Dr. Joel Warsh shares his 10 years of experience practicing in California, the outcomes among his vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, issuing medical exemptions, and why physicians fear sharing the outcomes among their vaccinated and unvaccinated patients.

Watch the full episode HERE:

In this clip, I ask, “What is the differential between the vaccinated and unvaccinated kids, as you’ve seen over the last 10 years in your practice?”

In this clip, I question, “How many other doctors would you say in the LA area also have more than an insignificant number of unvaccinated kids in their practice?”

In this clip, we discuss how if more doctors spoke their truth without fear of controversy or losing their jobs, we would see a shift in the national conversation.

In this clip, we talk about how in California a doctor’s medical license can be taken away for writing an exemption, even when it’s clear the child needs one.