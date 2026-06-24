Pediatrician on Vaccine Outcomes, Exemptions, and Medical Silence
#11 Joel Warsh
Dr. Joel Warsh shares his 10 years of experience practicing in California, the outcomes among his vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, issuing medical exemptions, and why physicians fear sharing the outcomes among their vaccinated and unvaccinated patients.
Watch the full episode HERE:
In this clip, I ask, “What is the differential between the vaccinated and unvaccinated kids, as you’ve seen over the last 10 years in your practice?”
In this clip, I question, “How many other doctors would you say in the LA area also have more than an insignificant number of unvaccinated kids in their practice?”
In this clip, we discuss how if more doctors spoke their truth without fear of controversy or losing their jobs, we would see a shift in the national conversation.
In this clip, we talk about how in California a doctor’s medical license can be taken away for writing an exemption, even when it’s clear the child needs one.
Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
they locked away dr. ignaz semmelweis in a mental hospital, were he was beaten to death, for having a contrarian opinion.
he just was of the opinion that doctors should wash their hands in between touching patients...
that simple step saved more lives than any other medical achievement ever has.
more often than not the contrarian turns out to be right....
It happens in Australia, too. My friends family all had medical exemptions for vaccines as family members had serious problems with certain vaccines. But that wasn’t enough to exempt them from Covid vax.
My nurse friend had her first jab for Covid and nearly lost her eyesight. When she went for an exemption in the rest she was told to use a different brand. Ugh!!! She chose her health and lost her job.
I chose not to have it as it didn’t make sense to me. Especially when they pushed the mandates. I lost my job, too.
It’s so wrong.