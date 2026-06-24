Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
1d

they locked away dr. ignaz semmelweis in a mental hospital, were he was beaten to death, for having a contrarian opinion.

he just was of the opinion that doctors should wash their hands in between touching patients...

that simple step saved more lives than any other medical achievement ever has.

more often than not the contrarian turns out to be right....

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Jennifer Mills's avatar
Jennifer Mills
1dEdited

It happens in Australia, too. My friends family all had medical exemptions for vaccines as family members had serious problems with certain vaccines. But that wasn’t enough to exempt them from Covid vax.

My nurse friend had her first jab for Covid and nearly lost her eyesight. When she went for an exemption in the rest she was told to use a different brand. Ugh!!! She chose her health and lost her job.

I chose not to have it as it didn’t make sense to me. Especially when they pushed the mandates. I lost my job, too.

It’s so wrong.

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