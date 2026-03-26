Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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the.nakedgardener's avatar
the.nakedgardener
13h

I bought a house in Michigan next to farmland and was promptly poisoned by the farmer working the field next to my house. The Department of agriculture for michigan, mdard investigated and the farmer flat-out admitted to using Black market pesticides and ignoring all of the regulations and the department of AG did nothing. They tell me I've got to file a freedom of Information Act request just to find out the results of their investigation. I suffered a traumatic brain injury due to this poisoning and have a permanent cognitive disability. The farmer came back the following year which was 2025 and did the same thing and again admitted to using Black market pesticides while ignoring the application laws on top of that. Because I asked for reasonable accommodation for my disability. Regional supervisor Lynn timmer refused to start the investigation at all. More than that their entire system is set up to not do anything. They couldn't have more than 10 to 15 hours into investigating but they don't conclude the investigation until the following spring to make sure that edible crops which were admitted by the farmer had been sprayed with black market chemicals the Department of agriculture wants to make sure that they go out for consumption and there's no way to recall them because they don't conclude the investigation and even if they did you have to get a lawyer and sue them in order to get the results of the investigation. These people are all evil

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Jamie Murphy's avatar
Jamie Murphy
13h

Great article. Real men love and protect each other, their families, and humanity. That's what's missing in the US Congress.

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