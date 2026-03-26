Pesticide Companies Want to Be Able to Injure and Kill with Impunity Like Vaccine Companies
The pesticide companies may soon get what they want…
This month, House lawmakers moved forward with H.R. 7567, the House Farm Bill, which includes provisions that would significantly limit people’s right to sue pesticide manufacturers in state court.
Worse, Congress thinks it’s fine to extend EPA safety review deadlines for some of these products for another five years. This means pesticides already on the market could stay in use longer and be able to effectively injure and kill Americans with impunity.
Under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, pesticides are required to be periodically reviewed to ensure they still meet safety standards. The EPA’s deadline to review over 700 pesticides (including glyphosate) was originally October 1, 2026, which was already an extension of a 2022 deadline. Now Congress wants to give pesticide companies even more time—until 2031.
And while we’re waiting for the EPA, pesticide manufacturers won’t have to worry about big payouts for damages since this new bill seeks to effectively restrict the right of those injured to bring certain lawsuits at the state level. This would include various lawsuits against Bayer/Monsanto regarding glyphosate causing cancer.
The pesticide companies are plainly jealous of the vaccine companies. They too want to be able to make increasingly unsafe products that will drive billions more in profit without worrying about liability for those their products injure and kill.
This bill isn’t enacted into law yet. There is still time to call and write to your representative in Congress to demand they immediately remove these immoral and unconscionable provisions that give a license to injure/kill and which extend the review deadline. Find your member of Congress here.
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I bought a house in Michigan next to farmland and was promptly poisoned by the farmer working the field next to my house. The Department of agriculture for michigan, mdard investigated and the farmer flat-out admitted to using Black market pesticides and ignoring all of the regulations and the department of AG did nothing. They tell me I've got to file a freedom of Information Act request just to find out the results of their investigation. I suffered a traumatic brain injury due to this poisoning and have a permanent cognitive disability. The farmer came back the following year which was 2025 and did the same thing and again admitted to using Black market pesticides while ignoring the application laws on top of that. Because I asked for reasonable accommodation for my disability. Regional supervisor Lynn timmer refused to start the investigation at all. More than that their entire system is set up to not do anything. They couldn't have more than 10 to 15 hours into investigating but they don't conclude the investigation until the following spring to make sure that edible crops which were admitted by the farmer had been sprayed with black market chemicals the Department of agriculture wants to make sure that they go out for consumption and there's no way to recall them because they don't conclude the investigation and even if they did you have to get a lawyer and sue them in order to get the results of the investigation. These people are all evil
Great article. Real men love and protect each other, their families, and humanity. That's what's missing in the US Congress.