This month, House lawmakers moved forward with H.R. 7567, the House Farm Bill, which includes provisions that would significantly limit people’s right to sue pesticide manufacturers in state court.

Worse, Congress thinks it’s fine to extend EPA safety review deadlines for some of these products for another five years. This means pesticides already on the market could stay in use longer and be able to effectively injure and kill Americans with impunity.

Under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, pesticides are required to be periodically reviewed to ensure they still meet safety standards. The EPA’s deadline to review over 700 pesticides (including glyphosate) was originally October 1, 2026, which was already an extension of a 2022 deadline. Now Congress wants to give pesticide companies even more time—until 2031.

And while we’re waiting for the EPA, pesticide manufacturers won’t have to worry about big payouts for damages since this new bill seeks to effectively restrict the right of those injured to bring certain lawsuits at the state level. This would include various lawsuits against Bayer/Monsanto regarding glyphosate causing cancer.

The pesticide companies are plainly jealous of the vaccine companies. They too want to be able to make increasingly unsafe products that will drive billions more in profit without worrying about liability for those their products injure and kill.

This bill isn’t enacted into law yet. There is still time to call and write to your representative in Congress to demand they immediately remove these immoral and unconscionable provisions that give a license to injure/kill and which extend the review deadline. Find your member of Congress here.