Informed with Aaron Siri

Informed with Aaron Siri

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Devin Ryder's avatar
Devin Ryder
Oct 16

Thank you for the work that you do! It's hard to believe that virologists can take themselves seriously as scientists given the laughable studies that they are apparently willing to force upon people and bet lives on.

Shameful.

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Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
Oct 16

Bill Gates....a high school graduate, can buy any answer he requires.

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