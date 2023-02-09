PREP Act Immunity for Injuries Caused by Covid Vaccines Is Not Going Away Anytime Soon
The U.S. government contractually guaranteed Pfizer and Moderna they would have PREP Act immunity.
While the White House has finally announced that the national public health emergency will be ending on May 11, 2023, that will not end the PREP Act immunity given to Pfizer and Moderna for injuries caused by their Covid-19 vaccines currently set to expire on October 1, 2025.[1]
This is because the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
