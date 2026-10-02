A recap of just some of the lawsuits, petitions, letters, and other legal actions, on behalf of ICAN, related to mRNA vaccines:
Lawsuits
06/04/21 - ICAN Obtains Nearly 3,000 Fauci Emails from the Beginning of the Pandemic
12/20/21 - ICAN-Funded Lawsuit Strikes Down COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for San Diego Schools!
12/29/21 - ICAN Sues CDC to Stop Hiding V-Safe Data from the Public
03/02/22 - ICAN-Funded Suit Against OSHA Vaccine Mandate Prevails
12/21/22 - Judge in Army Lawsuit Protects Soldiers with Religious Exemptions to COVID Shots, Grants Preliminary Injunction
02/23/23 - ICAN-Funded Lawsuit Prohibiting Any Local Vaccine Mandates Wins Final Battle; Sets California Precedent
02/17/23 - ICAN’s Two Lawsuits (So Far) for CDC and FDA’s VAERS Safety Signal Analyses Set to Blow Lid off their Misconduct
05/02/23 - Federal Government Drops COVID-19 Vaccine Travel Mandate on Same Day It Was Due to Respond to ICAN’s Legal Challenge
05/13/23 - ICAN’s Attorneys Score Another Major Win Against FDA with Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Documents
07/17/23 - ICAN Obtains Critical Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Lot Information
10/10/23 - ICAN’s Attorneys File Major Lawsuit to Strike Down Portions of the Prep Act
01/08/24 - ICAN Obtains Data Used to Identify “Hot Lots” of Moderna and Pfizer COVID Vaccines
01/11/24 - Federal Judge Orders CDC to Release All V-Safe Free-Text Entries in a Huge Win for Vaccine Safety Transparency
04/30/24 - ICAN’s Attorneys File a Second CICP Lawsuit to Demand Justice for COVID-19 Vaccine Injured
12/18/24 - FDA Ordered to Produce One Million More Pages of Pfizer Documents It Tried to Hide from the Public
01/22/25 - ICAN Acquires Critical FDA Safety Reports Concerning COVID-19 Vaccines After Years of Litigation
05/22/25 - ICAN Sues CDC for Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) Data
08/01/25 - ICAN Lawsuit Reveals How CDC Misrepresented Info on COVID-19 Natural Immunity
Petitions
07/20/20 - Require Placebo Control in Phase II and III Clinical Trials of Covid-19 Vaccines
10/16/20 - Amend Study Design of Phase III Trials of Moderna Vaccine
10/16/20 - Amend Study Design of Phase III Trials of Pfizer Vaccine
11/06/20 - Amend Efficacy Endpoints of All Covid-19 Vaccine Phase III Clinical Trials
03/24/21 - Enforce All EUA Conditions for Covid-19 Vaccines
05/28/21 - Require Specific Data for Review Before Approval of Any Covid-19 Vaccine
07/06/21 - Provide Same Freedom for the Convalesced as for the Vaccinated
09/24/21 - Revoke EUA for Moderna and Janssen Covid-19 Vaccines
05/20/22 - Revoke EUA for Pfizer Ages 12-15 and Refrain from Approving Other EUAs for This Age Group
06/29/22 - Revoke EUA for Pfizer Ages 5-11 and Refrain from Approving Other EUAs for This Age Group
Letters
12/09/20 to VRBPAC - Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine (BNT162b2)
03/17/21 to CDC - VAERS System Seriously Underreporting Anaphylaxis After Covid-19 Vaccination
04/16/21 to POTUS - Expenditures Related to Covid-19 Vaccines
08/04/21 to DOJ - Slip Opinion on Mandates for EUA Vaccines
11/04/21 to Congress - EUA for Pfizer’s Vaccine for Children is Illegal and Unethical
11/16/21 to FDA - Discrepancies in deaths in Pfizer clinical trial
12/16/21 to FDA - Legal Distinctions Between Authorized and Approved Pfizer Vaccines
12/29/21 to Covid-19 Response Team - Misconduct Relating to an MMWR Paper on Covid-19 Natural Infection
01/31/22 to CDC - Americans Skipping Their Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine
02/03/22 to ACIP - Vote on Moderna’s Spikevax for Ages 18 and Over
04/18/22 to VRBPAC - April 6th Meeting on Covid-19 Booster and Strain Selection
04/19/22 to VRBPAC - Upcoming Meeting on Covid-19 Booster Doses
05/26/22 to CDC, WHO - WHO Changes to Definition of “Herd Immunity”
05/27/22 to HHS - False Claims Regarding Covid-19 EUA Vaccines in HHS Tweet
05/28/21 to CDC – CDC Recommendations for the Convalesced versus the Fully Vaccinated
06/21/22 to CDC - False Claims Regarding Pediatric Covid-19 EUA Vaccines in CDC Tweet
07/11/22 to FDA - Oversight of Covid-19 Vaccines by OTAT
07/22/22 to CDC - Inaccurate Covid-19 Data in VRBPAC Presentation
07/22/22 to CDC - Inaccurate Covid-19 Information Presented During Press Briefing
07/28/22 to CDC - Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Rate Reported by German Institute
10/20/22 to ACIP - Upcoming ACIP Vote to Add Covid-19 Vaccine to Childhood Schedule
11/02/22 to HHS - Remove Covid-19 Vaccines from Childhood Schedule
11/07/22 to FDA, CDC - Omicron Waning and EUA for Omicron Booster
11/09/22 to FDA - Peter Marks “Just a Minute” Videos Violate EUA Conditions
11/10/22 to FDA, CDC - Reproductive Harms and Covid-19 Vaccines
01/11/23 to FDA, CDC - Omission and Deletion of VAERS Covid-19 Vaccine Data
01/17/23 to HHS, CMS - Abolish Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers
03/06/23 to NIH, CDC, FDA - Alarming Rise in Deaths Among Young-Middle Age Groups
04/13/23 to FDA - Violation of EUAs in Pfizer and Moderna Promotional Videos
06/06/23 to CDC - Removal of Covid-19 Reports from VAERS
11/22/23 to HHS, FDA - Alarming Reports of DNA Contamination in Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccines
05/17/24 to HHS - Establish Covid-19 Vaccine Injury Countermeasures Table
05/22/24 to VRBPAC - Covid-19 Vaccine Strain Selection
04/16/25 to HHS - Repeal Covid-19 PREP Act Declarations
06/24/25 to HHS - Limited Repeal of Covid-19 PREP Act Declaration
05/27/26 to VRBPAC - Abandonment of Covid-19 Vaccine Injured
06/16/26 to VRBPAC - Safety and Effectiveness of mFlusiva
06/16/26 to CDC - $1.55 Billion in Contracts for Covid-19 Vaccines
06/30/26 to HHS[JS1] - Vaccine Reforms That Can Be Implemented Immediately
08/21/26 to HHS – Request for Reconsideration of Denial of CICP Covid-19 Vaccine Injury Benefits
Other Legal Action
08/03/21 - ICAN Calls Out FDA For Agreeing Placebo Control Groups Are Critical, But Standing Back as Manufacturers Vaccinate Them All
10/23/21 - ICAN Eviscerates CDC In Formal Exchange Regarding Natural Immunity
07/20/22 - New Challenge to FDA on 12-15-Year-Old Covid Injections
07/25/22 - ICAN Files Challenge to Authorization of Covid Injections in 5-to-11-Year-Old Children
02/06/23 - FDA Doubles Down on Junk Science in Response to ICAN Petition to Revoke Use of COVID-19 Vaccines in Children
01/06/23 - FDA Assigned Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine a License Number Months Prior to Actually Licensing It
02/15/23 - ICAN Confronts CDC and FDA About Hiding Important Vaccine Adverse Event Reports from Public View
02/27/23 - CDC Admits It Has No Data to Support Recommending COVID-19 Booster Shots for 12- to 49-Year-Olds
03/06/23 - ICAN’s Attorneys Uncover Early Pfizer Vaccine Study Revealing Alarming Systemic Reactions in Rats
04/10/23 - FDA Lacks Adequate Safety Testing of Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) in COVID-19 Vaccines
04/18/23 - ICAN Attorneys Obtain Another Set of Pfizer Documents
05/22/23 - CMS Finally Announces the End of the Healthcare Vaccine Mandate After Months of Legal Pressure
05/23/23 - N.J. Governor Murphy Rescinds Testing and Reporting Requirements for Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers on Heels of ICAN Legal Demand
06/09/23 - FDA Admits It Has No Records Indicating COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Protocols Were Followed
06/13/23 - ICAN Urges Congressional Scientific Academy to Acknowledge COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries in Report Likely to Determine Compensation
07/19/23 - Latest Pfizer Documents Reveal Highly Suspicious Deaths and Hospitalizations in the Clinical Trial Data
07/31/23 - ICAN Uncovers FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee Ignoring Pointed Questions from Congress
08/07/23 - ICAN Confronts Federal Health Agencies About the Deletion of Over One Thousand VAERS Reports, Most from J&J COVID Vaccine
08/15/23 - Latest Batch of Pfizer Documents Reveals Even More Highly Suspicious Deaths and Hospitalizations in the Clinical Trial
08/21/23 - Why Are Millions of Americans Skipping Their Second COVID Shot? ICAN Presses CDC to Answer
08/29/23 - Internal CDC Presentation Shows It Knew for Months That COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Was Waning and Kept It a Secret
09/13/23 - Pfizer Clinical Trial Data Errors Revealed in September Batch of Documents
10/24/23 - Pfizer Monthly Safety Reports Finally Included in October’s Document Release
Documents Reveal CDC Was Quietly Giving Advice on How to Handle Breakthrough Infections in March 2021
12/04/23 - Final Batch of Pfizer Documents for Ages 16+ (According to FDA) Finally Released to the Public
02/26/24 - December Release of FDA’s Moderna and Pfizer Data Sheds Further Light on the Purported “Safety and Efficacy” of COVID-19 Vaccines
03/04/24 - ICAN Obtains FDA Report Which Shows Shocking Conditions at Moderna Vaccine Factory
03/08/24 - FDA Refuses to Enforce EUA Advertising Restriction — But Also Insists It Must Keep the Provision!
03/10/24 - New Case Reports Released for Pfizer Ages 12-15 and Moderna Ages 18+ Show Myocarditis, Appendicitis, Intestinal Perforation, and More
03/28/24 - Early V-Safe Free-Text Entries Show Remarkable Consistency in the Frequency of Mentions of Adverse Events
04/16/24 - New Moderna COVID-19 Documents from the February and March Productions Now Posted
04/25/24 - Concerning Reports of Shingles after COVID-19 Vaccination Found in V-SAFE Free-Text Entries
06/14/24 – CDC Stacks its Vaccine Committee with Pharma-Affiliated Members Ahead of June 2024 Vote on COVID-19 Vaccines
06/18/24 - Fourth V-Safe Production Reveals a Disturbing Trend in Miscarriages and Menstrual Disturbances Following COVID-19 Vaccination
07/16/24 - Litany of Suffering Continues in Moderna Clinical Trial Documents
07/24/24 - Kansas Attorney General’s Suit Against Pfizer Uses Key Evidence Obtained By ICAN
08/06/24 - New V-Safe Analysis Reveals Over Ten Thousand Reports of Depression or Anxiety After COVID-19 Vaccination
08/23/24 - ICAN Obtains New Detailed Patient Data from Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials
09/09/24 - Latest V-Safe Analysis Uncovers Nearly Four Thousand Reports of Urinary and Bladder Issues After COVID-19 Vaccination
10/04/24 - ICAN Investigation Reveals “Independent” Report on COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries is Riddled with Conflicts of Interest
10/28/24 - ICAN Continues to Fight for Those Injured by a COVID-19 Vaccine – The President and HHS Secretary Can Help
11/14/24 - Nearly 12,000 Reports of Kidney Issues Found in Latest Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccination V-safe Data
12/02/24 - “No Records Found” — Segment 1: CDC Busted for Having No Data to Support Its Claim that Most COVID-19 Vaccine Ingredients Can Be Found in Food
12/13/24 - ICAN Unveils New Dashboard for Searching V-Safe Free-Text Entries About COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions
01/06/25 - Over 160,000 Skin Issues Reported to V-Safe After COVID-19 Vaccination
01/10/25 - ICAN’s Attorneys Challenge Hospital That – In 2025! – Is Denying a Kidney Transplant for Refusal of a COVID-19 Vaccine
01/27/25 - “No Records Found” – Segment 2: CDC Provides Zero Support for its Statement that COVID-19 Vaccines Do Not Alter DNA
02/08/25 - Following a Legal Letter from ICAN Attorneys, New Hampshire Hospital Rescinds COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Kidney Transplants
02/13/25 - ICAN Rebukes Cincinnati Children’s Hospital After its Draconian Vaccine Policy Threatens the Well-being of a 12-Year-Old Heart Transplant Patient
05/02/25 - ICAN Helps Motocross Racer Obtain Green Card After He Was Denied Due to Refusal of the COVID-19 Vaccine
07/21/25 - ICAN Releases More Than Half A Million Pages Of New Pfizer Vaccine EUA Data
08/19/25 - FDA Approved Pfizer Drug to Treat Serious COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect Just Two Months After Rollout of Covid-19 Vaccines
08/27/25 - ICAN Demands Full Transparency on Safety Data for Latest Moderna and Novavax Covid-19 Vaccines
09/10/25 – No Records Found – Segment 3: CDC Unable to Support Claim that Covid-19 Vaccine Spike Protein is Quickly Cleared from Body
03/06/26 – ICAN Releases Recommendations for HHS’ Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines
04/01/26 - CDC Internal Emails Admit COVID-19 Vaccine Risks Never Acknowledged Publicly
04/08/26 - ICAN Presses CDC Yet Again to Explain Why Millions of Americans Missed Their Second Dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine
04/29/26 - U.S. Military Disability Claims Rose Sharply After COVID-19 Vaccines Were Mandated
06/10/26 - FDA Vaccine Committee Members Betray the Public Yet Again and Recommend Updated Formula for Covid Vaccines
06/16/26 - CDC Betrays the American People—Yet Again—With Purchase of $1.55 Billion in COVID Vaccines
06/29/26 - FDA’s Vaccine Committee Ignores Concerns and Greenlights Moderna’s New mRNA Flu Vaccine
07/22/26 - Emails Reveal NIH Officials Knew About and Opposed Publicizing Cases of Neurological Injury After Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-Out
09/04/26 - Join ICAN In Telling Secretary Kennedy: Please Help the Covid-19 Vaccine Injured
09/15/26 - Emails Reveal CDC Safety Signal Analyses Were Dangerously Incomplete Due to a Backlog of 70,000 Covid-19 VAERS Reports
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I had the pleasure of meeting Del Bigtree in London at an event recently. He was such a friendly, driven, intelligent guy. Holding the powerful to account is not easy but ICAN and you and your legal team Aaron have done so much for health freedom. Thank you.
What an amazing, and incredibly impressive, body of work! We are deeply indebted to you (and ICAN), Aaron, for all the good work you have done, and continue to do on our behalf.
Many, many thanks from another member of the C-19 "control group"! 🙏