Informed with Aaron Siri

Informed with Aaron Siri

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Noctis Cor's avatar
Noctis Cor
Oct 2

I had the pleasure of meeting Del Bigtree in London at an event recently. He was such a friendly, driven, intelligent guy. Holding the powerful to account is not easy but ICAN and you and your legal team Aaron have done so much for health freedom. Thank you.

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Metta
Oct 3

What an amazing, and incredibly impressive, body of work! We are deeply indebted to you (and ICAN), Aaron, for all the good work you have done, and continue to do on our behalf.

Many, many thanks from another member of the C-19 "control group"! 🙏

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