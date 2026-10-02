A recap of just some of the lawsuits, petitions, letters, and other legal actions, on behalf of ICAN, related to mRNA vaccines:

Lawsuits

06/04/21 - ICAN Obtains Nearly 3,000 Fauci Emails from the Beginning of the Pandemic

12/20/21 - ICAN-Funded Lawsuit Strikes Down COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for San Diego Schools!

12/29/21 - ICAN Sues CDC to Stop Hiding V-Safe Data from the Public

03/02/22 - ICAN-Funded Suit Against OSHA Vaccine Mandate Prevails

12/21/22 - Judge in Army Lawsuit Protects Soldiers with Religious Exemptions to COVID Shots, Grants Preliminary Injunction

02/23/23 - ICAN-Funded Lawsuit Prohibiting Any Local Vaccine Mandates Wins Final Battle; Sets California Precedent

02/17/23 - ICAN’s Two Lawsuits (So Far) for CDC and FDA’s VAERS Safety Signal Analyses Set to Blow Lid off their Misconduct

05/02/23 - Federal Government Drops COVID-19 Vaccine Travel Mandate on Same Day It Was Due to Respond to ICAN’s Legal Challenge

05/13/23 - ICAN’s Attorneys Score Another Major Win Against FDA with Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Documents

07/17/23 - ICAN Obtains Critical Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Lot Information

10/10/23 - ICAN’s Attorneys File Major Lawsuit to Strike Down Portions of the Prep Act

01/08/24 - ICAN Obtains Data Used to Identify “Hot Lots” of Moderna and Pfizer COVID Vaccines

01/11/24 - Federal Judge Orders CDC to Release All V-Safe Free-Text Entries in a Huge Win for Vaccine Safety Transparency

04/30/24 - ICAN’s Attorneys File a Second CICP Lawsuit to Demand Justice for COVID-19 Vaccine Injured

12/18/24 - FDA Ordered to Produce One Million More Pages of Pfizer Documents It Tried to Hide from the Public

01/22/25 - ICAN Acquires Critical FDA Safety Reports Concerning COVID-19 Vaccines After Years of Litigation

05/22/25 - ICAN Sues CDC for Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) Data

08/01/25 - ICAN Lawsuit Reveals How CDC Misrepresented Info on COVID-19 Natural Immunity

Petitions

07/20/20 - Require Placebo Control in Phase II and III Clinical Trials of Covid-19 Vaccines

10/16/20 - Amend Study Design of Phase III Trials of Moderna Vaccine

10/16/20 - Amend Study Design of Phase III Trials of Pfizer Vaccine

11/06/20 - Amend Efficacy Endpoints of All Covid-19 Vaccine Phase III Clinical Trials

03/24/21 - Enforce All EUA Conditions for Covid-19 Vaccines

05/28/21 - Require Specific Data for Review Before Approval of Any Covid-19 Vaccine

07/06/21 - Provide Same Freedom for the Convalesced as for the Vaccinated

09/24/21 - Revoke EUA for Moderna and Janssen Covid-19 Vaccines

05/20/22 - Revoke EUA for Pfizer Ages 12-15 and Refrain from Approving Other EUAs for This Age Group

06/29/22 - Revoke EUA for Pfizer Ages 5-11 and Refrain from Approving Other EUAs for This Age Group

Letters

12/09/20 to VRBPAC - Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine (BNT162b2)

03/17/21 to CDC - VAERS System Seriously Underreporting Anaphylaxis After Covid-19 Vaccination

04/16/21 to POTUS - Expenditures Related to Covid-19 Vaccines

08/04/21 to DOJ - Slip Opinion on Mandates for EUA Vaccines

11/04/21 to Congress - EUA for Pfizer’s Vaccine for Children is Illegal and Unethical

11/16/21 to FDA - Discrepancies in deaths in Pfizer clinical trial

12/16/21 to FDA - Legal Distinctions Between Authorized and Approved Pfizer Vaccines

12/29/21 to Covid-19 Response Team - Misconduct Relating to an MMWR Paper on Covid-19 Natural Infection

01/31/22 to CDC - Americans Skipping Their Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine

02/03/22 to ACIP - Vote on Moderna’s Spikevax for Ages 18 and Over

04/18/22 to VRBPAC - April 6th Meeting on Covid-19 Booster and Strain Selection

04/19/22 to VRBPAC - Upcoming Meeting on Covid-19 Booster Doses

05/26/22 to CDC, WHO - WHO Changes to Definition of “Herd Immunity”

05/27/22 to HHS - False Claims Regarding Covid-19 EUA Vaccines in HHS Tweet

05/28/21 to CDC – CDC Recommendations for the Convalesced versus the Fully Vaccinated

06/21/22 to CDC - False Claims Regarding Pediatric Covid-19 EUA Vaccines in CDC Tweet

07/11/22 to FDA - Oversight of Covid-19 Vaccines by OTAT

07/22/22 to CDC - Inaccurate Covid-19 Data in VRBPAC Presentation

07/22/22 to CDC - Inaccurate Covid-19 Information Presented During Press Briefing

07/28/22 to CDC - Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Rate Reported by German Institute

10/20/22 to ACIP - Upcoming ACIP Vote to Add Covid-19 Vaccine to Childhood Schedule

11/02/22 to HHS - Remove Covid-19 Vaccines from Childhood Schedule

11/07/22 to FDA, CDC - Omicron Waning and EUA for Omicron Booster

11/09/22 to FDA - Peter Marks “Just a Minute” Videos Violate EUA Conditions

11/10/22 to FDA, CDC - Reproductive Harms and Covid-19 Vaccines

01/11/23 to FDA, CDC - Omission and Deletion of VAERS Covid-19 Vaccine Data

01/17/23 to HHS, CMS - Abolish Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

03/06/23 to NIH, CDC, FDA - Alarming Rise in Deaths Among Young-Middle Age Groups

04/13/23 to FDA - Violation of EUAs in Pfizer and Moderna Promotional Videos

06/06/23 to CDC - Removal of Covid-19 Reports from VAERS

11/22/23 to HHS, FDA - Alarming Reports of DNA Contamination in Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccines

05/17/24 to HHS - Establish Covid-19 Vaccine Injury Countermeasures Table

05/22/24 to VRBPAC - Covid-19 Vaccine Strain Selection

04/16/25 to HHS - Repeal Covid-19 PREP Act Declarations

06/24/25 to HHS - Limited Repeal of Covid-19 PREP Act Declaration

05/27/26 to VRBPAC - Abandonment of Covid-19 Vaccine Injured

06/16/26 to VRBPAC - Safety and Effectiveness of mFlusiva

06/16/26 to CDC - $1.55 Billion in Contracts for Covid-19 Vaccines

06/30/26 to HHS[JS1] - Vaccine Reforms That Can Be Implemented Immediately

08/21/26 to HHS – Request for Reconsideration of Denial of CICP Covid-19 Vaccine Injury Benefits

Other Legal Action

08/03/21 - ICAN Calls Out FDA For Agreeing Placebo Control Groups Are Critical, But Standing Back as Manufacturers Vaccinate Them All

10/23/21 - ICAN Eviscerates CDC In Formal Exchange Regarding Natural Immunity

07/20/22 - New Challenge to FDA on 12-15-Year-Old Covid Injections

07/25/22 - ICAN Files Challenge to Authorization of Covid Injections in 5-to-11-Year-Old Children

02/06/23 - FDA Doubles Down on Junk Science in Response to ICAN Petition to Revoke Use of COVID-19 Vaccines in Children

01/06/23 - FDA Assigned Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine a License Number Months Prior to Actually Licensing It

02/15/23 - ICAN Confronts CDC and FDA About Hiding Important Vaccine Adverse Event Reports from Public View

02/27/23 - CDC Admits It Has No Data to Support Recommending COVID-19 Booster Shots for 12- to 49-Year-Olds

03/06/23 - ICAN’s Attorneys Uncover Early Pfizer Vaccine Study Revealing Alarming Systemic Reactions in Rats

04/10/23 - FDA Lacks Adequate Safety Testing of Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) in COVID-19 Vaccines

04/18/23 - ICAN Attorneys Obtain Another Set of Pfizer Documents

05/22/23 - CMS Finally Announces the End of the Healthcare Vaccine Mandate After Months of Legal Pressure

05/23/23 - N.J. Governor Murphy Rescinds Testing and Reporting Requirements for Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers on Heels of ICAN Legal Demand

06/09/23 - FDA Admits It Has No Records Indicating COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Protocols Were Followed

06/13/23 - ICAN Urges Congressional Scientific Academy to Acknowledge COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries in Report Likely to Determine Compensation

07/19/23 - Latest Pfizer Documents Reveal Highly Suspicious Deaths and Hospitalizations in the Clinical Trial Data

07/31/23 - ICAN Uncovers FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee Ignoring Pointed Questions from Congress

08/07/23 - ICAN Confronts Federal Health Agencies About the Deletion of Over One Thousand VAERS Reports, Most from J&J COVID Vaccine

08/15/23 - Latest Batch of Pfizer Documents Reveals Even More Highly Suspicious Deaths and Hospitalizations in the Clinical Trial

08/21/23 - Why Are Millions of Americans Skipping Their Second COVID Shot? ICAN Presses CDC to Answer

08/29/23 - Internal CDC Presentation Shows It Knew for Months That COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Was Waning and Kept It a Secret

09/13/23 - Pfizer Clinical Trial Data Errors Revealed in September Batch of Documents

10/24/23 - Pfizer Monthly Safety Reports Finally Included in October’s Document Release

Documents Reveal CDC Was Quietly Giving Advice on How to Handle Breakthrough Infections in March 2021

12/04/23 - Final Batch of Pfizer Documents for Ages 16+ (According to FDA) Finally Released to the Public

02/26/24 - December Release of FDA’s Moderna and Pfizer Data Sheds Further Light on the Purported “Safety and Efficacy” of COVID-19 Vaccines

03/04/24 - ICAN Obtains FDA Report Which Shows Shocking Conditions at Moderna Vaccine Factory

03/08/24 - FDA Refuses to Enforce EUA Advertising Restriction — But Also Insists It Must Keep the Provision!

03/10/24 - New Case Reports Released for Pfizer Ages 12-15 and Moderna Ages 18+ Show Myocarditis, Appendicitis, Intestinal Perforation, and More

03/28/24 - Early V-Safe Free-Text Entries Show Remarkable Consistency in the Frequency of Mentions of Adverse Events

04/16/24 - New Moderna COVID-19 Documents from the February and March Productions Now Posted

04/25/24 - Concerning Reports of Shingles after COVID-19 Vaccination Found in V-SAFE Free-Text Entries

06/14/24 – CDC Stacks its Vaccine Committee with Pharma-Affiliated Members Ahead of June 2024 Vote on COVID-19 Vaccines

06/18/24 - Fourth V-Safe Production Reveals a Disturbing Trend in Miscarriages and Menstrual Disturbances Following COVID-19 Vaccination

07/16/24 - Litany of Suffering Continues in Moderna Clinical Trial Documents

07/24/24 - Kansas Attorney General’s Suit Against Pfizer Uses Key Evidence Obtained By ICAN

08/06/24 - New V-Safe Analysis Reveals Over Ten Thousand Reports of Depression or Anxiety After COVID-19 Vaccination

08/23/24 - ICAN Obtains New Detailed Patient Data from Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials

09/09/24 - Latest V-Safe Analysis Uncovers Nearly Four Thousand Reports of Urinary and Bladder Issues After COVID-19 Vaccination

10/04/24 - ICAN Investigation Reveals “Independent” Report on COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries is Riddled with Conflicts of Interest

10/28/24 - ICAN Continues to Fight for Those Injured by a COVID-19 Vaccine – The President and HHS Secretary Can Help

11/14/24 - Nearly 12,000 Reports of Kidney Issues Found in Latest Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccination V-safe Data

12/02/24 - “No Records Found” — Segment 1: CDC Busted for Having No Data to Support Its Claim that Most COVID-19 Vaccine Ingredients Can Be Found in Food

12/13/24 - ICAN Unveils New Dashboard for Searching V-Safe Free-Text Entries About COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions

01/06/25 - Over 160,000 Skin Issues Reported to V-Safe After COVID-19 Vaccination

01/10/25 - ICAN’s Attorneys Challenge Hospital That – In 2025! – Is Denying a Kidney Transplant for Refusal of a COVID-19 Vaccine

01/27/25 - “No Records Found” – Segment 2: CDC Provides Zero Support for its Statement that COVID-19 Vaccines Do Not Alter DNA

02/08/25 - Following a Legal Letter from ICAN Attorneys, New Hampshire Hospital Rescinds COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Kidney Transplants

02/13/25 - ICAN Rebukes Cincinnati Children’s Hospital After its Draconian Vaccine Policy Threatens the Well-being of a 12-Year-Old Heart Transplant Patient

05/02/25 - ICAN Helps Motocross Racer Obtain Green Card After He Was Denied Due to Refusal of the COVID-19 Vaccine

07/21/25 - ICAN Releases More Than Half A Million Pages Of New Pfizer Vaccine EUA Data

08/19/25 - FDA Approved Pfizer Drug to Treat Serious COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect Just Two Months After Rollout of Covid-19 Vaccines

08/27/25 - ICAN Demands Full Transparency on Safety Data for Latest Moderna and Novavax Covid-19 Vaccines

09/10/25 – No Records Found – Segment 3: CDC Unable to Support Claim that Covid-19 Vaccine Spike Protein is Quickly Cleared from Body

03/06/26 – ICAN Releases Recommendations for HHS’ Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines

04/01/26 - CDC Internal Emails Admit COVID-19 Vaccine Risks Never Acknowledged Publicly

04/08/26 - ICAN Presses CDC Yet Again to Explain Why Millions of Americans Missed Their Second Dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine

04/29/26 - U.S. Military Disability Claims Rose Sharply After COVID-19 Vaccines Were Mandated

06/10/26 - FDA Vaccine Committee Members Betray the Public Yet Again and Recommend Updated Formula for Covid Vaccines

06/16/26 - CDC Betrays the American People—Yet Again—With Purchase of $1.55 Billion in COVID Vaccines

06/29/26 - FDA’s Vaccine Committee Ignores Concerns and Greenlights Moderna’s New mRNA Flu Vaccine

07/22/26 - Emails Reveal NIH Officials Knew About and Opposed Publicizing Cases of Neurological Injury After Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-Out

09/04/26 - Join ICAN In Telling Secretary Kennedy: Please Help the Covid-19 Vaccine Injured

09/15/26 - Emails Reveal CDC Safety Signal Analyses Were Dangerously Incomplete Due to a Backlog of 70,000 Covid-19 VAERS Reports