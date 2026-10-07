My firm—alongside First Liberty, Lehotsky Cohn, and Chris Wiest — petitioned the US Supreme Court last week to hear a case on behalf of the Amish, Miller v McDonald.

Miller is a religious liberty case. The State of New York is trying to force Amish children in private Amish schools on Amish property to get injected with various products, despite it being against their sincerely held religious beliefs.

While Amish families have made their home in New York for generations, in 2019, New York legislators took it upon themselves to overrule religious rights for every child in the state by removing the religious exemption. In effect, these legislators demanded that their religious beliefs regarding these products be adopted—and they are indeed religious beliefs—and violate the Amish’s long and sincerely held religious beliefs. And if the Amish refuse, the message was: get out of New York.

If this seems like déjà vu, that is because we, along with co-counsel, petitioned the Supreme Court once before and last December the Court granted that petition, vacated the 2nd Circuit Court’s opinion, and remanded the case back to the 2nd Circuit to reconsider its prior improper ruling in light of a more recent Supreme Court decision, Mahmoud.

Then, on June 30, 2026, the 2nd Circuit again ruled against the Amish, determining that forcing Amish parents to inject their children with multiple products against their religious beliefs was somehow constitutional.

So, back to the Supreme Court we go. As we state in the petition:

“The Amish have long been a litmus test for our Nation’s continued commitment to religious liberty… If the Second Circuit’s opinion is allowed to stand, we are failing that test. The message would be clear: we no longer tolerate the Amish faith.”