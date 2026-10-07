Informed with Aaron Siri

Informed with Aaron Siri

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Holly McC's avatar
Holly McC
Oct 7

Thank you for all you do, and thank you for this update.

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Joseph Jenkins's avatar
Joseph Jenkins
Oct 7

Regardless of whether people have sincerely held religious beliefs, the government does not have the authority to force drug injections into anyone's body against their objections.

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