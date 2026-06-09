Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2d

It's freaking odd that you gotta do a bill to stop what a previous bill did.

Why can't they just do a vote to remove the original mask, etc Bill?

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Charles Krueger's avatar
Charles Krueger
2d

The election is AZ was stolen (there is zero doubt about this) when Lake ran, so unless Biggs can overcome the corruption

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