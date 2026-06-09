Congressman Andy Biggs proposed bills to eliminate mask and vaccine mandates, and push transparency, and he is now running for Governor of Arizona! You can support his run at biggsforarizona.com Help keep America free! And I think you will enjoy our discussion...

Watch the full episode HERE:

In our conversation, the Congressman shares that there’s still a lot of crime and human trafficking in the state of Arizona.

In this clip we discuss health agency reform and the incentives that would balance the budget while driving positive outcomes.

In this segment we address bureaucratic stagnation, the experiences and frustrations shared across the political spectrum, and what must be done to promote justice and accountability in our country.

In addition to Congressman Biggs’ commitment to protecting our freedoms, I asked him about the broader priorities he would pursue if elected Arizona’s next Governor.