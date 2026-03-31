Slide Deck from My Kennedy Center Presentation
Now available to the public...
As promised and in response to several requests to share the slide deck from my Kennedy Center presentation on the critical steps HHS must take to reduce childhood chronic disease, this slide deck is now available to the public. Doubt anything on any slide, check out the linked source at the bottom! I sure hope it gets put to good use!
You can also watch the full presentation here.
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Your book should become a turning point in history!
Keep up the great work, Aaron.. All strength to you, man..