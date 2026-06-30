The Supreme Court just denied cert to review New York's categorical rule that allowed medical but not religious exemptions for healthcare workers—a policy that made it virtually impossible for those with religious objections to Covid-19 vaccines to keep their jobs. This was not a Siri & Glimstad case, but one that we were watching closely.



Since only 3 justices wanted to take the case, and 4 justices are needed to grant cert, the DOJ's decision to jump in and argue that the Supreme Court should deny cert may have been the fatal blow that ensures the healthcare workers' religious freedoms now cannot be vindicated.

Shame on the DOJ.

SCOTUS order denying cert: