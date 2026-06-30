Supreme Court Declines to Review New York's Rule Allowing Medical—but Not Religious—Exemptions for Healthcare Workers
The DOJ's intervention urging the Supreme Court to deny certiorari may have sealed the case's fate.
The Supreme Court just denied cert to review New York's categorical rule that allowed medical but not religious exemptions for healthcare workers—a policy that made it virtually impossible for those with religious objections to Covid-19 vaccines to keep their jobs. This was not a Siri & Glimstad case, but one that we were watching closely.
Since only 3 justices wanted to take the case, and 4 justices are needed to grant cert, the DOJ's decision to jump in and argue that the Supreme Court should deny cert may have been the fatal blow that ensures the healthcare workers' religious freedoms now cannot be vindicated.
Shame on the DOJ.
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BITTERLY Disappointing. I live in NY. I no longer recognize it.
When the Democrats took power I thought that would be a “good thing”. Boy was I mistaken.
Voted Republican for the first time in my life. For Zeldin. Solely because he was against the mandates. He sure gave Hochul an unexpected run for the money.
Side note, in reference to the attempts to eliminate religious exemptions for vaccines in Massachusetts, where’s the voice of the Christian Science Church? The Mother Church is located in Boston. That religion spearheaded the carve out for religious exemptions for vaccines decades ago.
Trump and rfk jr…selling out MAHA and bodily sovereignty one step at a time
Smh