Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Paula Chandler's avatar
Paula Chandler
3d

BITTERLY Disappointing. I live in NY. I no longer recognize it.

When the Democrats took power I thought that would be a “good thing”. Boy was I mistaken.

Voted Republican for the first time in my life. For Zeldin. Solely because he was against the mandates. He sure gave Hochul an unexpected run for the money.

Side note, in reference to the attempts to eliminate religious exemptions for vaccines in Massachusetts, where’s the voice of the Christian Science Church? The Mother Church is located in Boston. That religion spearheaded the carve out for religious exemptions for vaccines decades ago.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
3d

Trump and rfk jr…selling out MAHA and bodily sovereignty one step at a time

Smh

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