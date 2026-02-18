Listen to Vaccines, Amen!

I’m giving away 25 free US and 25 free UK audiobook promo codes—limited supply (that is what Amazon gave me when I published, so first come, first served!).

To request a code, comment below with your preferred marketplace (US or UK). Eligible readers will receive a private message via Substack with their code.

There have been a few trolls posting negative reviews. If you’ve read or listened to the book, I’d greatly appreciate a quick, honest review!

If you enjoyed Vaccines, Amen please also consider:

Sharing it with a friend

Posting about it

Forwarding this email

Thank you, as always, for your continued support!