Shame on every doctor and others who argue we should not study whether infant vaccines cause autism because that would be as silly as studying whether sharks, sandwiches, or leprosy cause autism. Parents of autistic children have not claimed sharks, sandwiches, leprosy, etc., caused their child’s autism. Instead, 40 to 70% of them (depending on the study) have for decades pointed to vaccines as a cause of their children’s autism, based on their intimate knowledge of their children and lived experience.



In particular, they point to the infant vaccines given in the first six months of life (DTaP, PCV, IPV, Hib, and HepB) and a vaccine given at one year (MMR). Meaning, despite billions of dollars trying to persuade, berate, and beat them into thinking otherwise, they just cannot unlearn their own lived experience with their child. It is shameful to ignore the pleas of these families.



Further shame on any doctor or others who argue that studies cannot be conducted to rule out that the vaccines given in the first six months of life do not cause autism. Indeed, these same folk will readily tell you studies have ruled out MMR as a cause of autism.



When I deposed the world’s leading vaccinologist, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, he tried to use this same shameful argument, saying he also cannot rule out that leprosy causes autism. You can watch our exchange in the video below.

The good news is that we are now at a turning point because the federal government’s autism committee now has members willing to look at all potential causes, including vaccines, and get to the bottom of what is actually causing autism…

Vaccines, Amen is available on Amazon.