The Claim that Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism Is Not an Evidence-Based Claim
It's a belief. Shame on every doctor and others who argue we should not study whether infant vaccines cause autism.
Shame on every doctor and others who argue we should not study whether infant vaccines cause autism because that would be as silly as studying whether sharks, sandwiches, or leprosy cause autism. Parents of autistic children have not claimed sharks, sandwiches, leprosy, etc., caused their child’s autism. Instead, 40 to 70% of them (depending on the study) have for decades pointed to vaccines as a cause of their children’s autism, based on their intimate knowledge of their children and lived experience.
In particular, they point to the infant vaccines given in the first six months of life (DTaP, PCV, IPV, Hib, and HepB) and a vaccine given at one year (MMR). Meaning, despite billions of dollars trying to persuade, berate, and beat them into thinking otherwise, they just cannot unlearn their own lived experience with their child. It is shameful to ignore the pleas of these families.
Further shame on any doctor or others who argue that studies cannot be conducted to rule out that the vaccines given in the first six months of life do not cause autism. Indeed, these same folk will readily tell you studies have ruled out MMR as a cause of autism.
When I deposed the world’s leading vaccinologist, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, he tried to use this same shameful argument, saying he also cannot rule out that leprosy causes autism. You can watch our exchange in the video below.
The good news is that we are now at a turning point because the federal government’s autism committee now has members willing to look at all potential causes, including vaccines, and get to the bottom of what is actually causing autism…
I wish, with all my heart, we had a functioning media which might have covered this story before my children were forced to pay the price for the magical thinking of Dr. Plotkin and most of the pediatricians in America. My children's pediatricians were friends of the family and I can't even speak to them when I see them in public now. I can't bear to know whether they suspected the damage my children suffered was from vaccines and didn't tell me or if they didn't suspect it because they didn't care enough to look into the drugs they pumped into infants and toddlers for 28 years. All these years, the CDC *knew* the dangers vaccination played in poor health outcomes of American children and decided parents didn't have the right to know what public health could and couldn't prove in regard to vaccines. The more I learn, the more my heart breaks for the millions of children worldwide suffering because of these lies and their consequences.
Thank you Aaron.
I’m reading your book Vaccine’s Amen and it’s really very valuable in all that you explain.
My beautiful twenty one year old daughter was given the MMR vaccine at 8 weeks of age by mistake from my Doctor, alongside the HIB and Dtap. Within three hours, My daughter developed a fever and a hysterical cry that lasted for six hours.
I brought my baby back to the Doctor the next morning, where the Doc told me of her error. In my shock, I asked the Doc, ‘What will it do to her?’ ‘What’s in the vaccine?’ And what do I do when it comes to the proper time for the MMR?’
She answers, ‘Nothing at all, she’s fine,’ It only contains antibodies,’ ‘and she’ll have to have the MMR at her proper time again at 15 months’ and she sent me on my way.
I remember feeling something wasn’t right but because she had played it down as a non important issue, I didn’t know what to do and I went home.
The first symptom of vaccine injury for my infant was vomiting and diarrhoea. She vomited daily and heavily for seven years, ironically throughout her childhood vaccine schedule. When the vaccines stopped, within weeks her vomiting began to subside.
She also had severe sinusitis and croup cough.
She didn’t crawl till 15 months and walked at 22 months. At two years of age, she had severe fear of the bin truck coming to the front of our house and she would not go back into our front room till she was four. Her speech was slow to come in at three years. When she was five she was able to tell me that had pain in her little legs. Her first diagnosis was at 5 years and three weeks of a severe compression of speech and language, she struggled to get the concept of knowing one pencil, two, three or four. Other diagnosis’s followed, Developmental Delay, Dyslexia, Dyspraxia, Sensory issues, and AdHD. I always thought of that very first vaccine MMR bring the cause, and I was vaguely aware of the relation to Autism, but because my daughter wasn’t diagnosed with Autism in her early years, I didn’t think there was a connection. And although I questioned my doctor throughout the years, ‘why was my child do sick’ she never gave me any answers or referrals.
Finally, in 2019 , when my daughter was 15, I sought an assessment for Autism when I realised my daughter was struggling socially and had severe anxiety. It was also then that I began researching vaccines. Needless to say, I was shocked to discover the truth and I was filled with pain and guilt. This is how I also knew in March 2020 that Covid was a scam and that they wanted to harm people with their Covid jabs. My daughter was finally diagnosed with Asperger’s in October 2020.
To go back to my daughter’s challenges from the beginning, I gave up work and dedicated my time to helping her, with my husband’s support. I had two older kids too and I look back and know that I didn’t meet their emotional needs, because my head was completely taken up with the youngest.
We used up all our savings throughout the years for assessments and resources, but she did begin to be able to learn literacy and physical milestones. I only began natural and nutritional health in 2020, and this began her body healing.
Inside all of this jumble of problems was a fighting spirit. She wanted to succeed. We started her in pony lessons at age six, much to my husband’s worry, because of her balance issues. But despite many falls, she loved it so much and continued on mostly daily, throughout the years. She wanted to be a famous show jumper. Sometimes my daughter’s expectations were not aligned with her ability but how and ever, she worked really hard and although probably not a famous show jumper material, she is a really good rider today and can ride any difficulty horse at her equine college course. And she has no fear among any horse, which is a great gift to have.
Her ability to recognise danger is an area of Yasmin’s amygdala gland that is damaged. And you’re right, because of my intimate knowledge of my daughter and our lived experience, I know the details of Yasmin’s cognitive function and processing ability, such as, I would describe Yasmin’s processing track as 1,2,5,7,9,10.
As she became a young adult, at 17, her ability to discern whom to trust led her to being a victim of a predator. This was the most painful experience for me as a mother. Watching her pain, that kids with Asperger’s bury, but when surfaced at the memory, was the most saddest thing. We got through it with nutrition, sleep, prayer and the support of a good psychologist, and without medication.
Then it was like a new area that I had to try and pre think everything to make sure that she could stay safe in society.
How I feel about what the Vaccines did to my infant? I feel it broke her.
And the major impact on her life will be that she may not be wife material for a young man, as all of the other aspects of ‘Autism’ or as I know what it is, is actual brain damage, which effects her ability to emotionally communicate and emphatically connect, be assertive of self and be able to be instinctively confident in a relationship.
In 2021, in looking for an exemption for the Covid jab for my I discovered my doctor had fraudulently certified my daughter’s vaccine and medical records all those years ago.
I have since tried to bring charges against her for malpractice.
In Ireland, it is almost impossible.
Thank you for reading this Aaron Siri.
Jean Murray