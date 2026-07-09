Watch the full presentation HERE:

I explain how the Supreme Court's decision on Thursday basically made it so that the chemical industry can kill, maim, and injure you and your children with effective impunity.

In this clip, I cover what the FDA relied upon to license the Hep B vaccine before unleashing this product for injection into newborn babies in America—and then administering it again, and a third time, before six months of age.

Here, I explain that because of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, vaccines are the only product in America for which you can never sue a vaccine company—Pfizer, Moderna, GSK, or Sanofi—and say, "Had you made your product safer, my child would not have been injured, would not have developed a chronic disease, or would not have been killed."