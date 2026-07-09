Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Kris Graham's avatar
Kris Graham
2d

What we have is the corporate capture of government. There, I fixed the title for you.

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Evie Frances's avatar
Evie Frances
2d

Aaron I heard your speech on the last episode of The Highwire. It was so compelling! Thank you for how hard you are fighting on getting the truth about vaccines. As you said, it is like a pyramid scheme, because the foundation has never been proven to be safe.

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