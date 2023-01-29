The Dictionary Definition of “Anti-Vaxxer” Has Broadened
Soon there will be nobody left that does not meet the dictionary definition of “anti-vaxxer”
The common response to any criticism of a vaccine or a vaccine mandate is to yell, “anti-vaxxer,” rather than address the substance of the criticism. Here is a recent tweet reflecting this reality:
Even those opposed to receiving an endless stream of COVID-19 boosters based on cogent reasoning are often met with the retort of “anti-vaxxer.” This reality is now reflected in the updated definition of “anti-vaxxer” in the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
The old definition included “a person who opposes the use of vaccines or regulations mandating vaccination”:
The new definition is “a person who opposes the use of some or all vaccines, regulations mandating vaccination, or usually both”:
So now to be an “anti-vaxxer,” per the dictionary, one need only oppose receiving some vaccines. For example, annual ever-changing flu shots or numerous and changing COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
Consider that, despite spending billions in taxpayer dollars promoting flu shots and COVID-19 booster shots, polling reflects a majority of Americans do not plan to get either of these shots and hence are dictionary definition “anti-vaxxers.”
The irony is that rationally considering each of these medical products and making an informed medical decision makes you a thinking, rational human being. But if you mindlessly get every single vaccine, then there are those would claim you are making an intelligent, thoughtful decision?! Hats off to the public relations firms representing pharma and CDC/FDA in being able to convince the public that up is down and down is up on this one.
The next time someone calls you an anti-vaxxer because you have made a decision regarding whether or not to engage in a medical intervention, you let them know that, yes, you did make an informed, independent medical decision. And wish them luck doing the opposite. Worked out for Novak Djokovic who just won the Australian Open!
You can also let them know that since “anti-vaxxers” are now the majority, you can understand their insecurity and hostility. But they should not worry: the thinking majority is not interested in taking away their rights and choices. They can feel free to vaccinate all day long. You, and the majority, just ask that those individuals respect our right to do the same.
My favorite phrase of the entire Orwellian clown show is “vaccine hesitant.” Whenever I would get this thrown at me I would aggressively respond with: “I’m not vaccine hesitant, I have no hesitation whatsoever in rejecting an experimental poison from a serial felon.”
I not only would never allow for this mRNA poison to be put into my body I unequivocally reject all vaccines and have my entire adult life.
Anyone who has studied the topic in depth knows that every aspect of the “vaccine story”, starting back in the 1800’s up to present, is complete fraud. Vaccines have done nothing but harm people and line the pockets of the medical establishment. Vaccines are barbaric- all of them.
The urgent message that we must take from these past two years is that we are under sustained psychological warfare and have been for quite some time.
Novak Djokovic is the most heroic anti vaxxer of the sports world: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/how-to-play-like-a-champion-part-018