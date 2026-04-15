The so-called journalists that call themselves “fact checkers” do incredible damage to themselves and the pursuit of truth.

My last Substack about the controls used to license childhood vaccines that showed how the “fact checkers” are wrong clearly got under their skin, as it has caused numerous “fact check” inquiries. These folks clearly do not want to be challenged by facts.

For example, here is a notice I got from LinkedIn about an article that detailed the control used in every clinical trial relied upon to license routine childhood vaccines, showing clearly none used a placebo, but yet somehow was found to be “misinformation.”

I also got a message about this claim from some self-styled “fact-check journalist” who plainly cannot read basic FDA documentation nor bother to look up the FDA and CDC definition of “placebo.”

Bottom line, this highlights that if you want the facts about these products, make sure to look at the primary sources yourself. Don’t take my word for it, and certainly don’t take the word of any “fact checker.” Check the primary sources. Like the ones linked to for every vaccine in my last article that got the “fact checkers” in a tizzy.