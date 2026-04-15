Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5h

They would be a joke, if their 'joke' had not cause so much damage.

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Nisanga's avatar
Nisanga
5h

Aaron, You SO Appreciated for this that You are Known for..! Continued Thanks to You for informing We the People about the goings-on in these times of Lying Corruption by Corporate Deceivers.! I continue to follow your posts for this reason.

Thank You.!❤️🙏🏻

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