Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9h

Please explain how vaccines can be made safe when most of the ingredients are toxic poisons and unnatural to the body? Safe vaccines are a complete pipe dream. You would need 10 year safety trials and that would never happen. Even slightly safer vaccines piled on top of one another would still be dangerous. For complete safety...AVOID all vaccines of any kind.

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NAPman's avatar
NAPman
8h

I appreciate all your efforts, but nothing will change until the liability shield is removed. You have to get rid of the core cancer. The rest is noise. Only a true free market can get rid of the rot.

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