For years we fought on behalf of ICAN to restore the federal Task Force for Safer Childhood Vaccines (mandated by Congress, but disbanded decades ago). Thanks to HHS Secretary Kennedy, the task force was reinstated.

We just submitted a 9-page letter on the critical changes the task force should implement ASAP. The changes cover 7 HHS agencies and include VAERS and VICP reforms, eliminating conflicts of interest, vaccine data transparency, valid standards for vaccine approvals, and more. Here is a copy of the full letter:

ICAN Letter To HHS Re Task Force Safer Vaccines 214KB ∙ PDF file Download Download