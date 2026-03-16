The New "Task Force for Safer Childhood Vaccines" Has a Lot of Work To Do
Our letter, on behalf of ICAN, gives them a good place to start
For years we fought on behalf of ICAN to restore the federal Task Force for Safer Childhood Vaccines (mandated by Congress, but disbanded decades ago). Thanks to HHS Secretary Kennedy, the task force was reinstated.
We just submitted a 9-page letter on the critical changes the task force should implement ASAP. The changes cover 7 HHS agencies and include VAERS and VICP reforms, eliminating conflicts of interest, vaccine data transparency, valid standards for vaccine approvals, and more. Here is a copy of the full letter:
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Please explain how vaccines can be made safe when most of the ingredients are toxic poisons and unnatural to the body? Safe vaccines are a complete pipe dream. You would need 10 year safety trials and that would never happen. Even slightly safer vaccines piled on top of one another would still be dangerous. For complete safety...AVOID all vaccines of any kind.
I appreciate all your efforts, but nothing will change until the liability shield is removed. You have to get rid of the core cancer. The rest is noise. Only a true free market can get rid of the rot.