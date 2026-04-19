It is incredibly ironic that President Donald Trump would write that his pick to lead the CDC, Erica Schwartz, will “restore the GOLD STANDARD SCIENCE at the CDC, which was an absolute disaster focused on ‘mandates’ under Sleepy Joe,” when Schwartz is the QUEEN of mandating vaccines.

Schwartz led nationwide Covid-19 vaccine deployment and has, with threat and force, mandated almost every major vaccine on civilians and military members, including mandating injection of smallpox, anthrax, and flu vaccines into U.S. Forces, and disciplining those who refused. This track record alone reflects she lacks the basic ethics and morals to lead the CDC.

Her prior promotion, let alone mandates, of nearly a dozen different vaccines leave little hope she will objectively oversee CDC’s vaccine program which has, between 1986 and the 2026, gone from 3 injections to 29 injections, including in utero, by an infant’s first birthday, while chronic childhood disease has gone from under 10% to over 40% of children, most related to immune system dysregulation.

The only thing she is likely to restore is the CDC to business as usual – cheerleading for industry instead of being a regulator over industry.

SOURCES:



For examples of Schwartz mandating vaccines, see:

https://media.defense.gov/2019/Feb/25/2002092737/-1/-1/0/CI_6230_10B.PDF

https://media.defense.gov/2019/Feb/19/2002090711/-1/-1/0/CI_6230_3D.PDF

https://dcms.uscg.mil/Portals/10/CG-1/cg112/cg1121/docs/aig/2015/R%20211759Z%20JUL%2015.pdf



For increase in vaccine schedule, see:

https://cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/images/schedule1983s.jpg(https://perma.cc/E74A-WT3U) ; https://cdc.gov/vaccines-pregnancy/hcp/vaccination-guidelines/index.html ( https://perma.cc/DAX5-MKSW ); https://cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html ( https://perma.cc/TM2U-2HBQ ). The 29 injections in 2026 only include routine vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccine. Also see table on page 37 of Vaccines, Amen.



For rise in chronic health, see:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3944229/ ( https://perma.cc/NGA9-93KW )(“According to data from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) [1979-1981] over two million children under 17 years (3.8%) are afflicted by chronic conditions that cause some limitation of activ-ity.”); https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1646496/ ( https://perma.cc/KN4A-94TV ) (“Data from the National Health Interview Survey indicate that the prevalence of activity-lim-iting chronic conditions among children under age 17 years doubled between 1960 and 1981, from 1.8 to 3.8 per cent.”); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9551003/ ( https://perma.cc/JTZ5-JBNK ) (Among “children younger than 18 years who were included in the 1992-1994 National Health Interview Survey … [a] significant proportion of children, estimated at 6.5% of all US children, experienced some degree of disability.”); https://cdc.gov/chronic-dis-ease/about/index.html ( https://perma.cc/N4GT-38L2 ) (“Chronic diseases are defined broadly as conditions that last 1 year or more and require ongoing medical attention or limit activities of daily living or both.”); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21570014/ ( https://perma.cc/62JZ-SRY4 ) (The 2007 National Survey of Children’s Health found that: “An estimated 43% of US children (32 million) currently have at least 1 of 20 chronic health conditions assessed, increasing to 54.1% when overweight, obesity, or being at risk for developmental delays are included.”); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40058728/ ( https://perma.cc/3VHC-L7H2 ) (Only considering a “condition that is typically pediatric-onset and expected to be persistent or severe” or a “functional/ activity limitation related to a condition that is typically pediatric-onset and expected to be persistent or severe” from the National Health Interview Survey data it found that children falling into this category “has risen from 22.57% in 1999/2000 to 30.21% in 2017/2018”); https://www.cdc. gov/school-health-conditions/chronic-conditions/index.html ( https://perma.cc/298V-C59B ) (“In the United States, more than 40% of school-aged children and adolescents have at least one chronic health condition”); See Part IV of Vaccines, Amen for additional sources.



For relationship of chronic health issues to immune system dysregulation, see among other sources:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30741719/(https://perma.cc/P4L2-9KPZ) ; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28849096/ ( https://perma.cc/HZ8E-ETE5 ); https://pub-med.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39426507/ ( https://perma.cc/BTM6-HFF8 ); https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5373490/ ( https://perma.cc/KZS3-5ERS ); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39481220/ ( https://perma.cc/H9QN-U2E7 ); https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10906461/ ( https://perma.cc/LV9U-GQKE ); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39681901/ ( https://perma.cc/LN7W-ZAX8 ). See Part IV of Vaccines, Amen for additional sources.