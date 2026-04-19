Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Dr. Murray Galbraith's avatar
Dr. Murray Galbraith
6h

Just when you think we are winning the race, or at least have a chance, we get a flat and the car spins off the track and come apart when it hits the wall. Again we have to put it together and wait for the next race. Bless you Aaron for all you do!

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Jeff - Separate Country of WA's avatar
Jeff - Separate Country of WA
6h

Trump seems to have lost his mind as of late...

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