A few weeks ago, after a review of peer countries, CDC stopped recommending the routine administration of five vaccines that were on the CDC’s vaccine schedule: Hep B, RV (rotavirus), MenACWY, Hep A, and Influenza. These vaccines have now been moved to the “high risk” or “shared clinical decision-making” categories. The legacy media lost it; and if you know anyone still losing their mind over this, you can let them know insurance will still cover these products, and anyone can still inject their children with them.

Next step should be to change to “non-routine” the vaccines which do not stop transmission, including DTaP, Tdap, and IPV. (See my prior articles discussing and providing the citations for how each of these do not stop transmission.)

Here are a few quotes from HHS’s report on changing the CDC schedule, which you don’t see every day in a government document!

“Among the fundamental principles of public health are respect for personal autonomy and self-determination, and informed consent is a cornerstone of medical care.”



“As with all medical procedures, vaccine decisions should never involve coercion but instead should always be the result of informed consent and with the final decision resting with the patient/parents. Coercion renders informed consent invalid and undermines this basic right.”



“It is generally considered contrary to basic medical ethics to coerce or require a medical intervention, and informed consent is a cornerstone of medical care in the U.S. and abroad.”



“Scientifically valid rates of adverse events are rarely available to determine the relationship, if any, between our country’s immunization schedule and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in American children.”



“A fundamental principle of public health is trust. For the public to trust public health agencies, those agencies must trust the public, which includes providing accurate information and being honest when the scientific knowledge is incomplete.”



“Given the growing distrust that the American people have in the current childhood vaccine schedule, there is a need for more and better science, including gold standard placebo-controlled randomized trials.”



“Vaccines may cause adverse reactions that occur or are diagnosed months or years after vaccination.”



“…the mere existence of a vaccine does not automatically make it appropriate for every child, nor does it necessarily justify routine vaccination”



“A successful childhood immunization program must be built on solid scientific evidence. This means … [a]pprovals of new vaccines designed for mass uptake should be based on double-blind placebo-controlled randomized trials. This has seldom been the case.”

Bravo to Secretary Kennedy and Acting Director O’Neil for their leadership on this change and this important step toward safeguarding informed consent. Looking forward to the next round of changes to the schedule…