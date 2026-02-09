Injecting Freedom by Aaron Siri

Injecting Freedom by Aaron Siri

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TeeJae's avatar
TeeJae
9h

As am I. In my opinion, the ENTIRE "routine" schedule should be dismantled, along with both the 1986 & Prep Acts.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Warrior1's avatar
Warrior1
9h

Aaron Siri… you Sir, are a Warrior that will go down in History for saving countless lives, including my grandchildrens. I told my children that if I knew the information that you forced the government /scientists to reveal, they never would have had one vaccination needle in their bodies.

God bless you Sir!!!

Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Injecting Freedom LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture