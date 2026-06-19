Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Russ's avatar
Russ
5h

This is why you save hard copies of every study. Criminals do not follow rules and they will wipe the crime scene.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
5h

Truth is treason in an empire of lies and the farther a society drifts from it, the more they will despise those who speak it.

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