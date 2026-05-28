Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Lori's avatar
Lori
6d

I wonder if the DOJ just hired Kamala without us knowing. Title: Word Salad Specialist.

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Pam Ragland's avatar
Pam Ragland
6dEdited

I agree. The last time the DOJ took a contrary position there was an outcry, and they backed off. I suggest people write to the White House and make your position known.

Trump does not approve every DOJ filing. But he does listen to the people. It's Whitehouse. gov / contact (sorry not sure if a link is allowed.)

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