The Trump Administration just filed a brief in the U.S. Supreme Court betraying religious liberty.

Full Brief:

Here is a bit more detail.



The Trump Administration explained that “Petitioners are former healthcare workers who contend that New York’s now-repealed COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers—known as Section 2.61—conflicted with Title VII because it foreclosed employers from granting any reasonable accommodations for religious practice” and that “Section 2.61 permitted only a medical exemption and did not include a religious exemption.”



The practical effect of that policy was that New York healthcare workers seeking to decline vaccination for religious reasons were fired.



Instead of defending these wrongfully terminated workers, the DOJ nonsensically and shamefully plays word games to characterize their requests as seeking an “exemption” (which New York law prohibited) instead of an “accommodation” (an option federal law requires). It then relies on this semantic nonsense to argue that the Supreme Court should not review the Second Circuit’s holding that a policy providing for medical but not religious exemptions is legal.



Having dealt with scores of religious employees in New York that lost their jobs under this policy, the Trump Administration’s position is a sharp betrayal. The DOJ should have simply argued the obvious – that Section 2.61 foreclosed any religious exemption and hence should not stand under federal law. Period. That would have taken one or two pages. Instead, it spends over 20 pages creating a word salad of nonsense to justify New York’s and the DOJ’s unjustifiable position.

Postscript:

Here is as simple as I can make it: New York had a blanket policy denying religious exemptions for Covid-19 vaccines for healthcare workers. These healthcare workers sued saying that federal law requires a religious exemption if there’s a medical exemption. The trial court held a categorical policy that allows for medical but not religious exemptions is permissible, and the Second Circuit affirmed.



The DOJ showed up at the Supreme Court and argued the Supreme Court should not take the appeal. That would result in the Second Circuit decision, finding that it is fine to not have a religious exemption, remaining good law. Total betrayal.