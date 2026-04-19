Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

I think only in recent years have people realized the pressure to jab, and thankfully some stepped out of the mill. But lots are scared to do so, and lots are still so brainwashed they do not see the scam. Jabs should be considered the same as all meds - and the makers should be liable for their failing products. I think all propaganda and adds for meds should be forbidden, and all bribes to doctors! that would certainly cause some turn in this disastrous evolution.

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
2h

This is definitely very sound advice, Aaron. If more of us ‘showed up’ to reign in, educate, keep our reps on a path for freedom and not greed or power, this would be a more productive and prosperous country. Thank you.

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