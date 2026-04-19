Three Action Items to Support the Fight for Medical Liberty
Each person adding their voice matters!
I get asked all the time what someone can do to fight for medical liberty. Here’s my answer:
Educate yourself. Vaccines are the one product where market forces won’t protect you from harm. For all other products, the market (over time) will (with road bumps) correct for safety issues because the company can be held financially liable for harms. Since vaccine companies can’t be held liable for most vaccine harms, the market will not correct. It is therefore vital that you do your own research to protect yourself and your family. As I explained on Rogan:
Never shy away from discussing the truth—both in person and online. Every conversation and sharing of the facts and evidence about these products makes a difference!
Once a year, meet with your state representatives (house and senate) and talk to them about the importance of medical liberty. Seriously, schedule a meeting and meet with them — I find that state representatives are often more than happy to meet with their constituents. Support them with a donation if they appear supportive; and also try to support at least one group fighting for medical liberty.
If everyone who understands the importance of medical liberty did the above three things, I think we would have long ago secured our rights.
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I think only in recent years have people realized the pressure to jab, and thankfully some stepped out of the mill. But lots are scared to do so, and lots are still so brainwashed they do not see the scam. Jabs should be considered the same as all meds - and the makers should be liable for their failing products. I think all propaganda and adds for meds should be forbidden, and all bribes to doctors! that would certainly cause some turn in this disastrous evolution.
This is definitely very sound advice, Aaron. If more of us ‘showed up’ to reign in, educate, keep our reps on a path for freedom and not greed or power, this would be a more productive and prosperous country. Thank you.