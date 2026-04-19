Educate yourself. Vaccines are the one product where market forces won’t protect you from harm. For all other products, the market (over time) will (with road bumps) correct for safety issues because the company can be held financially liable for harms. Since vaccine companies can’t be held liable for most vaccine harms, the market will not correct. It is therefore vital that you do your own research to protect yourself and your family. As I explained on Rogan:

Never shy away from discussing the truth—both in person and online. Every conversation and sharing of the facts and evidence about these products makes a difference!

Once a year, meet with your state representatives (house and senate) and talk to them about the importance of medical liberty. Seriously, schedule a meeting and meet with them — I find that state representatives are often more than happy to meet with their constituents. Support them with a donation if they appear supportive; and also try to support at least one group fighting for medical liberty.

If everyone who understands the importance of medical liberty did the above three things, I think we would have long ago secured our rights.