Tomorrow: Watch the IACC Autism Committee Meeting Live
Don't miss it
The Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) is meeting Tuesday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.
I’ll be speaking for 3 minutes during the public comment portion of the meeting at around 11:10 a.m. Eastern.
You can watch the committee meeting live here: https://videocast.nih.gov/watch/d12c5062-287f-11f1-82c0-124f0a52e769
Why is this meeting important? It’s the first time the committee is meeting with members appointed after RFK Jr. became Secretary of HHS. Members who are hopefully committed to finding the true root causes of autism—no matter where the evidence may lead. You can read their bios here.
You can also read the recent letter we sent on behalf of ICAN to the IACC that included a full copy of Chapter 11 of Vaccines, Amen, which discusses vaccines and autism.
Show your support by tuning in, even if it’s just for few minutes!
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Can you ask RFK Jr why he didn't end the emergency that his predecessor extended?
That's the only reason why they still give the COVID shots.
Why is he not using his power as HHS secretary to end that?
Thank you for promoting this, Aaron!