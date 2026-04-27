Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Apr 27

Can you ask RFK Jr why he didn't end the emergency that his predecessor extended?

That's the only reason why they still give the COVID shots.

Why is he not using his power as HHS secretary to end that?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Michael Kane's avatar
Michael Kane
Apr 27

Thank you for promoting this, Aaron!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Injecting Freedom LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture