The Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) is meeting Tuesday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

I’ll be speaking for 3 minutes during the public comment portion of the meeting at around 11:10 a.m. Eastern.

You can watch the committee meeting live here: https://videocast.nih.gov/watch/d12c5062-287f-11f1-82c0-124f0a52e769

Why is this meeting important? It’s the first time the committee is meeting with members appointed after RFK Jr. became Secretary of HHS. Members who are hopefully committed to finding the true root causes of autism—no matter where the evidence may lead. You can read their bios here.

You can also read the recent letter we sent on behalf of ICAN to the IACC that included a full copy of Chapter 11 of Vaccines, Amen, which discusses vaccines and autism.

Show your support by tuning in, even if it’s just for few minutes!