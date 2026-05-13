On Informed with Aaron Siri, Dr. Alexandra Muñoz discussed glyphosate, the harms it causes, how pesticide companies seek to shield themselves from liability for those harms, and the recent Congress Farm Bill amendment victory.

You can watch the full episode here:

We cover how the Farm Bill working its way through Congress would have shielded all pesticides from liability for causing cancer and other serious harms.

In this segment we discuss how mainstream scientists from Harvard, Berkeley, Stanford, etc., signed a damning statement agreeing that glyphosate causes cancer and much more...

Dr. Muñoz gives insight regarding an independent toxicologist who was reportedly fired by Monsanto after acknowledging that glyphosate causes genotoxicity and DNA damage.

During this final clip we cover the Farm Bill victory and holding the line. Because once Congress enacts that immunity shield, we are likely never going back.