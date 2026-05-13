Toxicologist Discusses Glyphosate and Pesticide Companies Seeking Liability Shield
#7 Alexandra Muñoz is now live
On Informed with Aaron Siri, Dr. Alexandra Muñoz discussed glyphosate, the harms it causes, how pesticide companies seek to shield themselves from liability for those harms, and the recent Congress Farm Bill amendment victory.
You can watch the full episode here:
We cover how the Farm Bill working its way through Congress would have shielded all pesticides from liability for causing cancer and other serious harms.
In this segment we discuss how mainstream scientists from Harvard, Berkeley, Stanford, etc., signed a damning statement agreeing that glyphosate causes cancer and much more...
Dr. Muñoz gives insight regarding an independent toxicologist who was reportedly fired by Monsanto after acknowledging that glyphosate causes genotoxicity and DNA damage.
During this final clip we cover the Farm Bill victory and holding the line. Because once Congress enacts that immunity shield, we are likely never going back.
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Dr. Alexandra Muñoz is such a gift to this movement. So glad you had her on your podcast! She truly cares & devotes her time to the cause unlike anyone else I’ve seen! I don’t think we would have stopped pesticide immunity within the NC Farm Bill last year without her help, guidance & expertise.
I think the grains sprayed with toxic stuff is showing up in the grain dog crumbles too. Just recently, we tried a new brand of grain dog food and our hugh Black Lab Cross and are Cross Husky would not eat it, nor the cats. Vet Bill's increase of poisons in even the most expensive pet food. We purchase a different brand each time we purchase pet food. Those that stick to one brand, I noted have sick pets. Same is true of chemical poisons in our alcohol beverages all sprayed stuff. Best start your own back gardens, you then know its toxic free.