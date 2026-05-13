Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Marie Mueller's avatar
Marie Mueller
9h

Dr. Alexandra Muñoz is such a gift to this movement. So glad you had her on your podcast! She truly cares & devotes her time to the cause unlike anyone else I’ve seen! I don’t think we would have stopped pesticide immunity within the NC Farm Bill last year without her help, guidance & expertise.

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dyoungdawson's avatar
dyoungdawson
8h

I think the grains sprayed with toxic stuff is showing up in the grain dog crumbles too. Just recently, we tried a new brand of grain dog food and our hugh Black Lab Cross and are Cross Husky would not eat it, nor the cats. Vet Bill's increase of poisons in even the most expensive pet food. We purchase a different brand each time we purchase pet food. Those that stick to one brand, I noted have sick pets. Same is true of chemical poisons in our alcohol beverages all sprayed stuff. Best start your own back gardens, you then know its toxic free.

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