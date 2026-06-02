Toxins on CDC's Most Hazardous List Are Also Vaccine Ingredients
It's time these substances were evaluated for harm via direct injection into bloodstream
CDC is evaluating substances found at toxic sites deemed the most significant threat to human health. On that list are aluminum, phenol, formaldehyde, etc. As each is also in one or more childhood vaccines, we asked the CDC to also, this time, consider their dangers when injected into infants and children.
You can read the full comment that my firm submitted on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) here:
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Thank you for the work you do 🙏
It’s unbelievable. As a person dealing with TILT Toxin-Induced Loss of Tolerance (multiple chemical sensitivity) I cannot for the life of me understand how this is not common sense. All I can say is Evil exists just as Good does and I am so grateful I never vac my children and for the Men in the Arena, like Mr.Siri.