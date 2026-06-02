Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Silly Sausage's avatar
Silly Sausage
1h

Thank you for the work you do 🙏

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Cynthia's avatar
Cynthia
1h

It’s unbelievable. As a person dealing with TILT Toxin-Induced Loss of Tolerance (multiple chemical sensitivity) I cannot for the life of me understand how this is not common sense. All I can say is Evil exists just as Good does and I am so grateful I never vac my children and for the Men in the Arena, like Mr.Siri.

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