Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
1d

Yes the decline of disease happened way before vaccines due to clean water and sanitation improvements.

https://learntherisk.org/diseases/

Also, the contagion theory of disease is a distraction from other issues such as harmful chemicals or deficiencies.

DDT was shielded from liability when they claimed paralysis was due to the poliovirus.

https://barn0346.substack.com/p/we-are-miseducated-about-our-bodies

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Andrea's avatar
Andrea
1dEdited

Just wishing that we could get all pro-vax adults to read this article, in its entirety. Thank you Aaron and Dr. Kory!!!

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