Did CDC cherry-pick v-safe data over the last two years? Yes!

This is where it gets even more interesting. The CDC did release some check-the-box v-safe data in published studies prior to being forced to release all the v-safe check-the-box data by ICAN’s legal action.

The consistent game that the CDC played in these studies is to only publish the data concerning health impacts for the first week after the shot! (As a reminder, “health impacts” in v-safe means sought medical care, missed school/work, or unable to perform normal daily activities.)

CDC released study after study claiming the vaccine was safe but only included the health impact data for the first week after the shot. Only the first week.

Remember, the CDC specifically chose to capture health impact information at 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 weeks after the shot, and then at 3, 6 and 12 months after the shot. And the CDC knows, as discussed below, these vaccines can cause harm well after the first week after injection. Nonetheless, despite a diligent search, we could not identify a single study or report from the CDC which released health impact data further out than the first week after receiving the shot.

Why did the CDC not release this information? Did the CDC not like what that data had to show after the first week? Did it not fit in with its policy objective of promoting the shot to every American? Would it, after zealously promoting the vaccine and claiming it is safe, have hurt the CDC’s reputation?

Just to make sure context is not lost, the 7.7% figure of unique v-safe users who sought medical care was derived by analyzing all instances of medical care that CDC designed v-safe to capture. CDC chose to track the need for medical care at certain intervals. To avoid cherry-picking, 7.7% was derived by simply looked at the percentage of unique individuals using v-safe who reported seeking medical care.

If the CDC didn’t think it was relevant to capture or assess users seeking medical care after 7 days, why ask if a user sought medical care at 14 days? Or at 21 days? Or at 28 days? Or at 35 days? Or at 42 days?

But yet, here is an example of the data from v-safe that the CDC published in its study (deceitfully) entitled Safety monitoring of mRNA vaccines administered during the initial 6 months of the US COVID-19 vaccination programme on March 7, 2022, which only included data from the first 7 days after the shot:

As you will see in the “Reported medical care” row, CDC reported that between .8% and 1% reported needing medical care in the first week after the shot, depending on dose and brand.

Putting aside that this rate should not have been comforting, CDC is actively seeking to have the public rely on this study to prove the Covid-19 vaccines are safe, in order to increase vaccine uptake, knowing that it is at best misleading.

You can see this same pattern repeated in study after study at the end of this article.

CDC Knows Vaccine Harms Arise Weeks After Vaccination

CDC is being deceitful because it knows harms from these vaccines can happen after 7 days. Indeed, as those who litigate vaccine injury claims all know, it typically takes at least a week, and often longer, for various vaccine harms to manifest. For example, autoimmune issues. As another example, consider myocarditis after Covid-19 vaccination – this often arises at least a week after vaccination as seen in figure 1 of this study showing the incidence of myocarditis during a 42 day period after receipt of the first dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, TTS, which can be caused by the Covid-19 vaccine, can arise up to 18 days after vaccination, as seen in slide 16 of this CDC presentation. Both of these conditions typically require medical care.

Also, putting aside that CDC designed v-safe to capture medical care events beyond 7 days, our federal health agencies, highly reluctant to state negative things about a vaccine, also directly admit injuries can occur from vaccination more than 7 days after receiving the vaccine. Here are some examples:

To further point out the arbitrary nature of picking one week as the time frame to study, there are potentially concerning trends in seeking medical care within the v-safe dataset that occur after the first week of vaccination. For example, within seven days of dose 1 of a Pfizer vaccine, among those 3 years of age and older, .32% reported seeking medical care. But then look at the percentage of users seeking care in each succeeding interval, noting these figures are not cumulative:

I am not making any claims regarding what this chart means or could mean. I am merely pointing out that stopping at one week on this chart is arbitrary. Stopping at 42 days is also arbitrary. What doesn’t appear arbitrary is the trend in the first 42 days, yet this trend, under a standard of only reviewing medical care sought within the first seven days, will be missed or ignored by the CDC.

CDC Deceives the American People

Medical products cause harm. It happens. But what CDC did here is worse than any harm from any medical product. It is even worse than simply not telling the public the true rate of seeking medical care in the v-safe database.

Instead, CDC chose to actively mislead the public by repeatedly only publishing studies that looked at data from the first week after each dose of the vaccine. CDC knew this was, at best, highly misleading. This is what is incredibly concerning.

It is one thing to make a mistake – to overlook something. But here, CDC seemingly made a conscious choice to mislead the public on a critical issue. If the check-the-box v-safe data was not clawed out of the CDC’s hands through federal lawsuits, we would not know it engaged in this grand deception on the American people.

The numerous studies at the core of CDC’s claim that Covid-19 vaccines are safe are all deceptive by including only health impact data reported to v-safe following the first week after each dose. Had CDC instead included all of the data it actually chose to collect, it would have shown a seriously concerning rate of Americans seeking medical care after Covid-19 vaccination. That would not align with CDC’s claim the vaccine is safe.

CDC would have been better to not publish the data at all. At least it then would have just been withholding data, not actively deceiving. Instead, CDC actively chose to cherry-pick data in order to claim the vaccine is safe when it knew that the only data point it really had from the check-the-box data to determine whether the vaccines are safe had a blaring red alarm screaming “unsafe.” It just chose to hide that from the public.

And I wish I could say that is the worst of CDC’s conduct. But it is not. In the next part, we will discuss that when Reuters contacted CDC about the rate of users having to seek medical care, it simply lied! In a back and forth with CDC, through Reuters, it was clear the CDC was lying. Until then!

