Vaccines, Amen - Book Launch Party!
It was a blast!
Thank you to everyone who attended the Vaccines, Amen book launch party and here are a few videos from the event!
“If the gov’t can make you inject something into your body that you don’t want, then there is nothing the government cannot do to you. This is the final line.” - Rob Schneider
Grit, spit, and duct tape! An Air Force member refuses to back down to C-19 vaccine threats and ends up a state representative fighting for our rights.
Laughs and heavy words from Rob Schneider.
And here is a sizzle video of the overall event and a big thank you to everyone who came out!
Congrats on such a successful event as you deserve it all. There is not enough thanks we could all bestow upon you for all the work you have done at the cost of much blood, sweat and tears. God placed you at this exact time in history to do spectacular things for the human race and you have done just that. May blessings be abundant and the armor of God protect you in all things. To Aaron!
Vaccines are American roulette!