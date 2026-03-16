On behalf of ICAN, we just sent a copy of chapter 11 of Vaccines, Amen to the newly appointed members of the federal Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC).

If you haven’t already read this chapter, you can read the whole thing in the attached letter. I trust that after you read it, you’ll see why the statement “vaccines do not cause autism” is a belief, not science!

IACC Public Comment Letter 1.53MB ∙ PDF file Download Includes chapter 11 of Vaccines, Amen Download