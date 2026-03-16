Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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carolyn kostopoulos's avatar
carolyn kostopoulos
Mar 16Edited

Mr Siri, that science has been settled since the early 70's! haven't you heard? when i was a psych major in college, we absolutely 100% knew that the cause of autism (a purely psychological condition) was a cold rejecting mother.

if the mom protested that she wanted her child, longed for a baby, the therapist- who knew better, being an "expert"- could tell her that she only thought she wanted the baby but her unconscious mind really rejected him which caused him to turn inward.

imagine the husbands who were given all the justification they needed to get out of a bad situation and free themselves to try again with a "nicer" woman. the therapists treated these poor women with distain, called them refrigerator mothers. the "great man" Bruno Bettelheim espoused this theory and you couldn't get a job if you disagreed with him.

50+ years later, we suddenly have no idea what causes autism but we are as certain that it ISN'T vaccines as we were that it WAS bad mothers. that's conventional medicine for you- always wrong, never in doubt

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Sharon Thompson's avatar
Sharon Thompson
Mar 16

Thank you for all your work , bringing the truth about vaccines to light!

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