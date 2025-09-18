Injecting Freedom by Aaron Siri

Injecting Freedom by Aaron Siri

SuperSally888
15h

In addition, measles can be effectively treated with 2 high doses of vitamin A.

Vitamin A is so important that it may be given at the same time that a measles vaccine is given to reduce side effects / chance of active vaccine-derived measles in recipients.

Refer to the book Every Second Child, where Australian aboriginal children were dying at catastrophic rates when given vaccines. These children were found to be vitamin C deficient. Vitamin C became critical in saving lives. Nutrition rather than vaccines are critical. https://archive.org/details/everysecondchild00arch

Exactly as you say, when living standards (and nutrition) improve deaths go down. Further, modern medicine with the ability to provide IV hydration when it is needed (and parental knowledge about the importance of hydration and effective supportive care during illness) are key in reducing deaths from infection.

Useless Liberal
15h

A lot of these doctors have medicated themselves, and one another, into ignorant stupors, vis-a-vis decades of heavy med use.

This is exacerbated by the fact that they spent their academic and professional careers as obedient twits.

Doctors of Petrochemical Medicine are the sickest among us in so many ways.

Goddamnit these morons are stupid.

