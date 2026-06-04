Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
Jun 4

They can put out a vaccine in much less time than that. Why does it always take so long to stop poisoning the people?

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Lori's avatar
Lori
Jun 4

About time? Past time:} Congrats to VT!

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