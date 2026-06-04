The state of Vermont has become the first in the nation to outlaw the herbicide called paraquat, used to kill weeds in crop rows and orchards.

Paraquat (also known as Gramoxone) has been banned in more than 70 countries but has remained legal in the United States, despite the fact it has long been linked to Parkinson’s disease and “just 1 teaspoon of paraquat can cause death.”

Vermont’s new law goes into effect on November 1, 2026, banning sales and use of the product. However, for the first four years after the law takes effect the Secretary of Agriculture will be authorized to issue exemptions to the rule for fruit and berry crops in certain restricted conditions. As of December 31, 2030, all use will be banned.

Congratulations to the Vermont legislature for protecting the public when the EPA has again failed miserably.