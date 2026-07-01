Different admin, same nonsense. After 4+ years and numerous follow-up letters asking FDA to explain why nearly 32 million Americans did not take their second dose of COVID vaccine—was it because they were injured after their first dose?—FDA’s response is the same game it’s played for years. It sent us to CDC for a response and assured us FDA “takes vaccine safety monitoring seriously.”

Of course, if FDA actually did take safety seriously, it would have a fulsome and substantive response to our question, not more empty words and finger-pointing at CDC. By the way, we did ask CDC numerous times and it has not responded.

Here is FDA's response to our letter submitted on behalf of our client, ICAN: