Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2d

…. And it’s still on the market and being given to pregnant women 🤬

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Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)'s avatar
Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)
2d

Thank you, Sir for this information, your due diligence, and hard work. Federal agencies are clearly poisoned with indoctrinated directors, managers, and staff many levels deep. These agencies as a WEAPONIZED group pose a threat to legal America citizens as PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER 1. It requires enormous effort to fix this unconstitutional mess.

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