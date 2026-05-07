Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
20hEdited

ESTJ most likely. Super confident in his ability to make the correct decision and never doubts a decision once made. Would never reconsider and ignores new information because of his inability to admit making a mistake. You can’t get an apology out of them because the notion of being wrong doesn’t exist.

Insufferable followers of established traditions.

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GeoffPainPhD
20h

Conflict of interest statement

Financial Disclosure Arthur Caplan serves as the unpaid chair of the Compassionate Use Advisory Committees (CompAC), independent panels of internationally recognized medical experts, bioethicists, and patient representatives formed by NYU School of Medicine in collaboration with Janssen. CompAC advises Janssen about requests for compassionate use of its investigational medicines. NYU receives administrative funding from Janssen to facilitate the CompAC committees. He discusses emerging issues in research ethics with WIRB/WCG leadership, and also gives lectures on research ethics topics to WIRB/WCG staff and fellows. He has consulted for pay with eGenesis Bioethics Advisory Board, Genae/Cardialen-DSMB, Biomarin, Cabaletta Bio, Accenture, MaxCyte, NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Hevolution foundation. He was recently an Expert Witness for the Vermont Board of Medical Practice and State of Vermont.

The other authors did not report any potential conflicts of interest.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36441934/

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