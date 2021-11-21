A Majority of Americans Are “Anti-Vaxxers”?

The zealous and often illogical promotion of vaccines by the government appears to have officially turned a majority of Americans into anti-vaxxers. Not metaphorically, but apparently, literally as a matter of basic English.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “anti-vaxxer” as “a person who opposes … regulations mandating vaccination.”

So, if you oppose a vaccine requirement, you are an anti-vaxxer. Well, an official NBC News Survey by Hart Research found that 50% of American adults opposed “requiring that everyone who is now eligible must get a COVID-19 vaccine.” It appears half of Americans are now officially anti-vaxxers.

In reality, based on the more common, colloquial use of this term, even more Americans are anti-vaxxers. According to mainstream media, if you raise questions about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines – anti-vaxxer! If you raise questions about the efficacy of this vaccine – anti-vaxxer! If you question the FDA, CDC, or White House guidance on this vaccine – anti-vaxxer! If you want pharma companies to be liable for vaccine injuries – anti-vaxxer! If you want long term placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure – anti-vaxxer! If you raise concerns about breakthrough cases – anti-vaxxer! If you think natural immunity has anything to offer without a vaccine – anti-vaxxer!!!

Obamacare was used as a pejorative and was turned by many into a term of honor. Could it be that the same fate awaits the term anti-vaxxer? That does appear the natural result of retorting with “anti-vaxxer” to reasonable and rational questions about these products.

Those supporting these vaccines would do much better to actually address the substantive and legitimate questions being raised, instead of retorting with “anti-vaxxer!” At some point, they are going to make this term a badge of honor as it may come to mean “someone that raises valid questions about certain vaccines and is met with only ad-hominem responses.”