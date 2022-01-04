Attention All Attorneys Being Mandated to Receive an Unwanted Medical Procedure
You may feel at home at my firm of over 25 professionals
If you are being mandated by your law firm to receive a medical procedure you don’t want, maybe it is time to move to a firm that respects your medical decisions.
My firm, Siri & Glimstad LLP (www.sirillp.com), is always looking for excellent and motivated attorneys with litigation experience to join our practices, including civil rights (mostly involving mandated medical products), class actions, mass torts, vaccine injury, and vaccine exemptions. We also welcome attorneys that simply need a home for their practice at a firm that will not force them to eat their veggies and take their jabs.
If you think joining us would be a fit, please do send your resume and cover letter to hr@sirillp.com Thanks and happy new year!
