CDC just published its childhood and adult vaccine schedules for 2023. Once again, CDC has proven itself a mindless cheerleader of Covid-19 vaccines. For CDC, the answer to nearly every question is “more shots!”

Everyone got Covid-19 anyway after vaccination. CDC solution? “More shots!” Vaccination appears to drive variants. CDC solution? “More shots!” It is cold outside. CDC solution? “More shots!”

The religious fervor that drives CDC’s zealous drive to vaccinate everyone is irrational. Vaccination, not health, is the goal. Nothing could make that clearer than CDC’s 2023 vaccine schedules.

CDC is Heartless

CDC is heartless. Why? Putting aside it added Covid-19 vaccine to the routine schedule for everyone 6 months and older, CDC is specifically recommending that those with “heart disease” get the Covid-19 vaccine, a.k.a. the “clot shot.”

Promoting the injection of a product that has been shown to cause heart inflammation and damage to someone with “heart disease” reflects the CDC’s fever pitched drive to vaccinate everyone at any cost.

Here is CDC’s updated scheduled for children:

Here is the updated one for adults:

And, sadly, here is the updated chart by medical condition on which you will see there is literally no medical condition, including “heart disease,” for which CDC recommends against Covid-19 vaccination:

Same such chart for adults:

The Solution

The above again brings into focus why no medical product should ever be mandated. This assures that you can say “no” if you don’t want a product pushed by a plainly industry-captured agency. “No” when it irrationally pushes you to harm yourself. “No” when you can’t even sue those with over $55 billion in revenue in 2022 alone from the shot for injuries.

Even if you love all the current vaccines, masks, etc., there may come a day when you may not want to take a mandated medical product. When that day comes, it may be too late to recapture the rights you have surrendered. Rights lost are rarely retrieved. This is why, while everyone should be free to take any medical product, everyone should also be free to decline any medical product without penalty.

It should be that simple.

Take Action

To that end, I encourage you to send the following proposed legislation to your legislative representatives:

“No law may require or coerce a person to receive or use a medical product, or impose a penalty or deprive a benefit for refusing a medical product or refusing to disclose whether a person has received a medical product.”

Medical freedom is freedom. If you cannot get a job, go to school, play sports, sit in a restaurant, or otherwise participate in civil society because you refuse a medical product, then what good are your rights if you can only exercise them at home by yourself? That is why medical freedom is a fundamental right that must be permanently fixed into the law of every civilized nation.

Thank you to all the warriors, veteran and new, who join arms in the battle to secure this fundamental right. As aptly stated in the Declaration of Independence, we “are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights” and to safeguard those rights “we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.”

We must never yield to the tyranny of permitting others to dictate what can or must be placed, administered, or injected onto or into our bodies. For once that right is ceded, none truly remain.