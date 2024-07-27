Clinical Trials of Childhood Vaccines: No Placebo-Controlled Long-Term Trials
Not a single childhood vaccine on the CDC's schedule was licensed based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial. Not one.
Not a single routine childhood vaccine was licensed based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial. Not one. See the carefully created and fully referenced chart at https://icandecide.org/no-placebo which was compiled by our firm with funding from the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).
I will also be holding a Spaces event on Twitter this Tuesday at noon Eastern time to discuss this chart: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1ynJODQVbDXxR. See you there!
I think it's important to remember that while placebos are critical in determining the safety profile of a vaccine or medical intervention. Making solely that change in the current system would still not be considered scientifically testing it for safety in my opinion. The current process has Pfizer in charge of conducting its own clinical trials in secret and then cherry picking the data that supports their product with a financial conflict of interest. They've been convicted criminally in court of scientific fraud. We must remember it's a long road to getting an uncorrupted system. Using placebos is just a small piece of the puzzle
Even a first year psychology student in college would recognize that the vaccine research is not valid.