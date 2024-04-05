Did the Last Seven Questions Cover Five of the Six Vaccines Typically Mandated to Attend School in the U.S.?
Wow, did the last seven Vax Facts questions cover five of the six vaccines typically mandated to attend school (K-12) in the United States?
“Yes” or “No”?
Yes! The last seven Vax Facts questions covered whether five of the six vaccines typically mandated for school prevent infection and transmission.
So, what didn’t we cover yet? The MMR vaccine, which we will focus on next in the Vax Facts series.
every mother I warn about vaccines get my first recommendation to go to substack and find you, as well as to type your name in under ICAN and watch/read EVERYTHING you write./say. From a mom of 2 out of 3 kids who were vaxx injured by ONE shot in the 80s and 90s, THANKYOU
Thank you Mr. Siri for continuing to 'challenge' the Narrative and peeling away at the onion of deceit.
With 'ZERO' of the vaccines ever being tested against a true placebo, and with most of these diseases ending with the standard 4 improvements to humanity (sanitation, clean water, electricity, and therefore rancid food elimination with refrigeration) vaccines remain of questionable value.
But to the greed of Capitalism (some forms of capitalism can be healthy) vaccines were sold/propagandized to the public as a false saviour of our health.
Poverty, unhealthy living conditions, toxins & pollutants, along with adverse events accompaning these poorly tested injections (asthma, ADHD, Autism, MS/PD and other related neurologicals, RA, Immune system pressure, etc.) are the real drivers of our collapsing healthcare (Industrialized) system.
Turtles All The Way Down, Vaccine Science vs. Myths (first chapter for free here)
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eMhzsB_-RT9KFhJcLJFhzJdIgIAou-W8/view?usp=embed_facebook
and Dissolving Illusions by Suzanne Humphries, MD explains this all very well.
Please keep the 'legal' findings coming as we need every angle possible to push back.