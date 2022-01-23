Discussing U.S. Supreme Court Win Staying the Federal OSHA Vaccine Mandate on Companies with Over 100 Employees
A win for informed consent and the most basic liberty right to not be coerced by the government to relent to an unwanted medical procedure.
In prior posts, I discussed the case my firm brought along with others to the U.S. Supreme Court to stay Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate on companies with 100 or more employees. In this interview on the Highwire, I discuss the oral arguments at and decision by the Supreme Court, including the claims made by some of the Supreme Court judges about preventing transmission and deaths:
