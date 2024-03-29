Does the Hepatitis B Vaccine Used in the U.S. Stop Infection and Transmission of Hepatitis B in a School Setting?
Does the Hepatitis B (HepB) vaccine used in the United States stop infection and transmission of Hepatitis B in a school setting?
“Yes” or “No”?
When picking an answer, keep in mind that HepB is mandated in every state except a handful to attend grades K-12 in the United States, and the justification for these rights-crushing mandates is to prevent transmission of Hepatitis B in the school setting.
The above is a great question and so the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) sent a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the CDC asking for “documentation sufficient to reflect any case(s) of transmission of Hepatitis B in an elementary, middle, or high school setting.”
In response, the CDC explained that: “A search of our [CDC] records failed to reveal any documents” of “transmission of Hepatitis B in an elementary, middle or high school setting.” This is because Hepatitis B is a bloodborne illness, typically transmitted by sex workers or drug users sharing needles — not activities that occur in a classroom setting.
And of course, at the risk of stating the obvious, just because someone hasn’t gotten a HepB vaccine doesn’t mean they have Hepatitis B! It is also noteworthy that, as the CDC explains, “almost all children 6 years and older and adults infected with the hepatitis B virus recover completely and do not develop chronic infection.”
This one makes me particularly angry because in the US it's given immediately after birth. Never seeing an explanation for this, I've recently surmised it is done solely to protect hospital staff from being infected by an infant with unknown status. While pregnant, no one mentioned this. During difficult labor and emergency C-section, still no information. The second time I held my baby, she had bandages on her feet from injections. There was no opportunity for informed consent.