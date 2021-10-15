Help for Military Members Facing the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

I am proud to announce that my law firm is offering all active duty and reserve military personnel complimentary access to its webinar on obtaining a vaccine exemption. If you are active duty or reserve, you can obtain complimentary access at: Military Exemptions - Siri & Glimstad LLP (sirillp.com)

The members of our military swear an oath to defend our Constitution, our freedoms. First among those freedoms is the First Amendment’s right to religious freedom. The webinar is a tutorial on preparing a religious exemption to vaccination for those that have a religious belief against getting the jab.

The Constitution also assures the right to liberty. Coercion is the enemy of liberty. Yet every member of the military, regardless of age or health status, is being coerced to receive a product that only provides personal protection. As the CDC has found, it does not prevent infection and transmission, and the vaccinated and unvaccinated are infected at the same rate and have the same viral load.

My firm is proud to offer our webinar to all active duty and reserve military personnel free of charge. Thank you for your service.