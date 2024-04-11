Approximately how many people in the United States died of measles per year in the years before the first measles vaccine was available in 1963?

a) 1 in 45 people died of measles

b) 1 in 4,500 people died of measles

c) 1 in 450,000 people died of measles

(Answer below. Paywall will be removed in nine days!)

The answer is 1 in 450,000 people died of measles. According to the CDC, there were around 400 deaths per year in the few years leading up to the first measles vaccine in the United States in 1963. Since the United States population in those years was approximately 180,000,000, that means around 1 in 450,000 Americans died of measles in the years prior to the measles vaccine being introduced.

If you thought millions, tens of thousands or even thousands died a year in the United States, ask yourself why you had that belief (more on that later).

Share