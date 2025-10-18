Injecting Freedom by Aaron Siri

Injecting Freedom by Aaron Siri

GeoffPainPhD
Oct 18

Ralph Baric and Pfizer funded colleagues weaponizing Dengue Fever Virus in North Carolina in 2022. They insert the Furin Cleavage Site that makes Covid19 so lethal.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/directed-evolution-gain-of-function

Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
Oct 18

Severe dengue is basically an allergic reaction to the dengue virus. So it is easily preventable using OTC antihistamines upon infection. Also the natural protection against severe dengue? Ongoing infected mosquito bites. That's natural allergen immunotherapy. Induces dengue-specific IgG4 antibodies that help avoid severe dengue. So severe dengue is man-made due to mosquito abatement. They sell a dangerous vaccine for a problem they (public health) created.

