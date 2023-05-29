Share this postMemorial Dayaaronsiri.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherMemorial DayNever forget all who fought, bled and sacrificed for freedom. Aaron SiriMay 29, 202321563ShareDeepest gratitude to all who paid the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard our freedoms. Your memory is a blessing that carries forward the promise of liberty. May your kin be comforted by a grateful nation.21563Share
💚💚🇺🇲🇺🇲It is your day as well! You have been fighting the more non traditional wars of our times! Thanks to you, your legal teams, and the group at ICAN! 🇺🇲🇺🇲💚💚
Each of us can honor the fallen by being a human worth dying for! 🙏