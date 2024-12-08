NBC today blasted @realDonaldTrump and @RobertKennedyJr for wanting to study a possible connection between "autism and childhood vaccines" because NBC claims it has been "debunked" by "hundreds of studies." But has it? The answer is unmistakably "no!" Here is the proof:

Most parents with autistic children claim vaccines - including DTaP, Hep B, Hib, PCV13, and IPV, each injected 3 times by 6 months of age - are a cause of their child’s autism.* Yet the studies to support that these vaccines do not cause autism have not been conducted.

In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act in which it ordered federal health authorities (HHS) to study whether pertussis vaccine can cause autism due to parental complaints regarding same. https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/1986-Act.pdf

In 1991, the Institute of Medicine (IOM) issued its report on this question and could not find a single study on the question of whether pertussis vaccine causes autism. Meaning, the science had not been done. https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/1815/chapter/2

In 2012, the IOM was again commissioned to study this question, this time by CDC, and also the question of whether tetanus and diphtheria vaccines can cause autism (DTaP), and again the IOM could not find a single study to support the claim that these vaccines do not cause autism. Not one. But it did find one study supporting that DTaP vaccine is correlated with autism but threw it out since it was based on VAERS data. https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/13164/chapter/12#545

In 2018, I deposed the world's leading vaccinologist about the 2012 finding by the IOM and while admitting there are no studies to support that these vaccines do not cause autism, he said he would nonetheless tell parents vaccines do not cause autism even though he has no evidence to support that claim. https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/do-vaccines-cause-autism-2/

In 2019, we sued CDC for the studies it claims support that the vaccines given in the first six months of life do not cause autism. CDC then identified 20 studies: 18 of those studied a different vaccine (MMR) or an ingredient not in these vaccines (thimerosal), and one irrelevant study looked at antigens. Incredibly, the final study CDC identified was the 2012 IOM review that found no studies supporting that DTaP doesn’t cause autism. https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Stipulation-and-Order-Fully-Executed.pdf

In 2020, in a lawsuit specifically about vaccines and autism, one the world's leading vaccinologists admitted under oath that there were no studies to support that vaccines given in the first six months of life do not cause autism. https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/proof-vaccines-dont-cause-autism/

This is why actually studying whether vaccines cause autism is important: https://rumble.com/v3loxq5-parents-of-triplets-describe-what-happened-after-routine-vaccination-of-all.html

While CDC claims that vaccines do not cause autism, despite demanding the studies to support this claim for the vaccines given in the first six months of life, and asking, suing, deposing, etc., for them for years, we still have not received a single such study.

But NBC doesn't really care about the facts, rather it just repeats the dogmatic claim that "vaccines do not cause autism" like a mantra. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-says-rfk-jr-will-investigate-discredited-link-vaccines-autism-so-rcna183273

One final thought: given the lack of studies regarding vaccines and autism – the issue CDC and "health" authorities claimed to have most thoroughly studied – imagine the state of the "science" with regard to the 100 other serious harms (often immune or immune-mediated disorders) parents claim are caused by vaccines. (For more meat on that bone watch Episode 388: https://thehighwire.com/?s=new+hampshire)

I walk through all the evidence above in my interview with Russell Brand this past Friday. Always more interesting when talking with Russell! Watch it here: https://rumble.com/v5wo69t-aaron-siri-reveals-the-shocking-truth-behind-vaccine-trials-sf509.html?e9s=src_v1_cw&playlist_id=watch-history

*https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16685182; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25398603; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16547798; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1448378/.