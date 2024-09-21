Proud to Be Suing Hospitals and Doctors That Inject Hep B Vaccines Into Newborns Without Parental Consent
Hospitals and doctors across the nation: You are on notice
ICAN is supporting an initiative that is long overdue: suing doctors and hospitals that inject newborns with a hepatitis B vaccine without parental consent.
The hepatitis B vaccine is a case study in agency capture. The target for this product was sex workers and intravenous drug users, and the rare pregnant mother who was hepatitis B positive. The problem was that CDC could not get the sex workers and intravenous drug users to take this product. The story would have ended there if pharma didn’t stand to earn billions through a wider mandate of this product.
With those billions at stake, an argument was made that if all newborns were vaccinated (not just the tiny number whose mothers were hepatitis B positive) then we could catch these babies before they became prostitutes or heroin addicts. CDC’s advisory committee, stacked with individuals receiving funding from pharma, added it to the routine childhood schedule in 1995.
Parents who decide not to inject their babies with this product have varying reasons. Some simply conclude that their baby won’t be having sex or sharing dirty needles with drug addicts—usually a safe assumption. Others are horrified that the two hepatitis B vaccines available for babies were licensed based on clinical trials with only 5 days of safety monitoring.
Let me repeat: 5 days. If that sounds incredible and shocking, it is because it is incredible and shocking. But that is the simple, cold hard truth. See for yourself in Section 6.1 of the package insert for Engerix-B and Recombivax HB, the only hep B vaccines licensed in the U.S. for use in newborns. ICAN has even formally petitioned FDA to withdraw license of this vaccine until a proper clinical trial is conducted.
(In that petition you can read about all the related legal work our firm has done on behalf of ICAN, including confirming that this ridiculously inadequate safety review period is, in fact, true.)
There are also other reasons parents choose not to inject this product into their babies, including the anemic post-licensure safety studies, harms suffered by an older sibling from this product, or religious beliefs.
All that said, we are proud to be bringing lawsuits against doctors and hospitals across the country that vaccinate newborns with this product without parental consent. You can read more about this on ICAN’s page, our firm’s page, or stay tuned for a segment about this on The HighWire.
In two separate congressional hearings in 1999, Michael Belkin, whose infant daughter died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) within hours of receiving a hepatitis B vaccine dosage, testified, calling the HepB vaccine policy a “bureaucratic vaccination program that is on auto-pilot flying into a mountain” and accusing CDC bureaucrats of “hav[ing] a vested interest in the status quo.”
Mr. Belkin’s conclusions merit a full recitation of the facts about this deadly vaccine:
Newborn babies are not at risk of contracting the hepatitis B disease unless their mother is infected.
Hepatitis B is primarily a disease of drug addicts, homosexuals, and promiscuous heterosexuals.
The vaccine is being foisted upon babies because health authorities were unsuccessful in persuading those high-risk groups to submit to this jab. Adverse reactions outnumber cases of the disease in government statistics.
Nothing is being done to investigate those adverse reactions.
Those adverse reactions include numerous deaths, convulsions, and arthritic conditions that occur within days of hepatitis B vaccination.
The CDC is misrepresenting hypothetical, estimated hepatitis B disease statistics as if they were actual cases of the disease.
The ACIP is recommending new vaccines for premature infants without having scientific studies proving they are safe.
The US vaccine recommendation process is hopelessly compromised by conflicts of interest with vaccine manufacturers, with the American Academy of Pediatrics, and with the CDC.
While Mr. Belkin was addressing specifically and solely the hepatitis B injection in warning of that vaccine’s risk to health the high risk of toxicity and adverse reactions is baked into all vaccines.