CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stepped down last week. But before she rides off into the sunset, I’d like to take a moment to remember a few of her moments of public “health” leadership.

Who could forget her interview on March 29, 2021 with Rachel Maddow, where she confidently stated:

“Vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick.”

Or her comments on March 3, 2022, where she said with a giggle:

“I think all of us wanted this to be done. Nobody said ‘waning.’… Nobody said, ‘Well what if it’s not as potent against the next variant?’”

An amazing statement for anyone in the field, let alone the head of the CDC, when it is common knowledge that quickly mutating coronaviruses could potentially evade vaccine-induced immunity. And we know that in August 2021 vaccinated employees at the CDC itself were experiencing high levels of breakthrough infections. Yet the CDC Director allowed her agency to continue with its messaging that the vaccines “reduced the risk of COVID-19… by 90 percent or more” through December 2021.

Or how about this tweet on June 18, 2022 where Walensky said:

“We now know based on rigorous scientific review that the vaccines available here in the United States can be used safely and effectively in children under 5.”

This for a product in use pursuant to an Emergency Use Authorization.

And remember when the CDC thought it was a great idea to recommend the Covid-19 vaccines specifically to children and adults with heart disease? What could possibly go wrong?

Or when it steadfastly refused to acknowledge the validity of natural immunity based on a single poorly-done study?

Walensky’s recent interview with the Washington Post, provided this final gem:

She hopes Americans will also better fact-check the information they receive, given the high levels of politicization and misinformation in health and science. She encouraged people to check things they are hearing with other trusted sources, such as academic institutions or societies and their physicians. “People will say, ‘Well, we don’t trust the federal government or we don’t trust this agency.’ My response is, ‘OK, then verify,’ ” she said. “Go triangulate your resources and see where you can find trust in other places.”

That statement is pretty ironic coming from Walensky, since she was a purveyor of misinformation which caused a serious decline in the public’s trust in the CDC.

As we have shown through countless FOIA requests and lawsuits on behalf of ICAN, people don’t trust the federal public “health” agencies for good reason.

We will continue to hold these organizations accountable for their misinformation and misdeeds—and you can rest assured we’ll be watching new Director Mandy Cohen closely.