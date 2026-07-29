Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Sully's avatar
Sully
18h

Thank you for representing them! Your book is my vaccine bible.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
18h

Is there a petition we can sign to help you? What can we the people do to help protect the Amish?

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