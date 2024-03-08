Do the polio vaccines used in the United States (inactivated polio vaccines, “IPV”) stop infection and transmission of the polio virus?

“Yes” or “No”?

When picking an answer, keep in mind that IPV is mandated to attend grades K-12 in every state in the United States and the justification for this rights-crushing mandate is the belief that the vaccine prevents transmission of polio in the school setting.

(Answer below…)

The answer is “No”! The CDC explains that “Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) is the only polio vaccine that has been given in the United States since 2000” and the CDC further explains that “IPV… protects people from polio disease but does not stop transmission of the virus.” This is because, “IPV induces very low levels of immunity in the intestine. As a result, when a person immunized with IPV is infected with wild poliovirus, the virus can still multiply inside the intestines and be shed in the feces…. IPV does not stop transmission of the virus…”

Screenshots of the relevant portions of the CDC and GEI websites linked above (in case they change):

