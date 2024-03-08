Do the Polio Vaccines Used In the U.S. Stop Infection and Transmission of the Polio Virus?
Do the polio vaccines used in the United States (inactivated polio vaccines, “IPV”) stop infection and transmission of the polio virus?
“Yes” or “No”?
When picking an answer, keep in mind that IPV is mandated to attend grades K-12 in every state in the United States and the justification for this rights-crushing mandate is the belief that the vaccine prevents transmission of polio in the school setting.
(Answer below…)
The answer is “No”! The CDC explains that “Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) is the only polio vaccine that has been given in the United States since 2000” and the CDC further explains that “IPV… protects people from polio disease but does not stop transmission of the virus.” This is because, “IPV induces very low levels of immunity in the intestine. As a result, when a person immunized with IPV is infected with wild poliovirus, the virus can still multiply inside the intestines and be shed in the feces…. IPV does not stop transmission of the virus…”
Then why mandate? It protects no one but yourself so you can’t go with, “the greater good” line of reasoning.
Hosting the pathogen in the gut appears to be a direct consequence of immune suppression imposed by vaccination. The natural
immune response is sterilizing. Vaccines are not. This in turn follows from the attack on and impairment of the microbiome … a feature of vaccines (and many pharmaceuticals) of primary importance but missed over decades of safety studies whose outcomes were not so much a demonstration of safety as an interpretation of data steered by assumptions.
Fast forward to the COVID era. Dr. Hazan was the first to isolate the SARS-2 virus from the gut flora of infected patients who got the injections. Israeli researchers found delta variant concentrations in waste water undiminished over time even as delta disappeared from nasal swabs, the next mutation having displaced delta. Stunning evidence of delta’s long term persistence in the gut.
Lockdowns and shots make fools of everyone: one’s personal reservoir of the pathogen stokes multiple SARS-X infections facilitated by immune suppression. You can’t leave home without it. With every belch they fly out of the gut like bats from a cave in Wuhan, ready to reinfect respiratory tissues.
Dr. Wakefield discovered the MMR measles strain in the gut of cognitively impaired children. He had the whole cutting edge picture in front of him; immune suppression, microbiome and brain gut interaction. Where is his Nobel Prize? A new edition of “Profiles in Courage” will have to include Andrew Wakefield.