Do the tetanus vaccines used in the United States stop infection and transmission of the tetanus bacterium?

“Yes” or “No”?

When picking an answer, keep in mind that the tetanus vaccine is part of a combination vaccine (DTap or Tdap) mandated to attend grades K-12 in every U.S. state – it is the “T” in DTaP or Tdap – and the justification for this rights-crushing mandate is the belief by some that the vaccine prevents transmission of tetanus in the school setting.

(Answer below. Paywall will be removed in three days!)