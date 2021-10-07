This is Injecting Freedom, a newsletter born out of the crushing number of requests to comment upon our work and the broader work being done to safeguard individual rights. These rights should never be taken for granted. They quickly erode without constant legal, social, and political struggle against government censorship, coercion, and mandates. Public engagement is needed to build a bridgehead against the erosion of these rights. I hope this newsletter inspires same. Enjoy.

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.