Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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July 2026

Four Mistakes Fauci Made When Pleading the 5th Yesterday
The legal strategy that may have backfired
  Aaron Siri
FDA Continues Its Legacy of Radical Delays on FOIA Requests
All the while saying “just trust us”…
  Aaron Siri
The Second Circuit Again Violated the Rights of the Amish
We’re taking this fight back to the Supreme Court
  Aaron Siri
LIVE Q&A
Join me live at 2:00 PM EDT today!
  Aaron Siri
CDC Director Nominee Welcomed Debating Me About Vaccines
Will she keep her word to Congress…
  Aaron Siri
The Corporate Capture of Government Health Policies
The recent Supreme Court's decision basically made it so that the chemical industry can kill, maim, and injure you and your children with effective…
  Aaron Siri
Gut Health, Fecal Transplants, and the Connection Between Bifidobacteria and Mental Health
#12 Sabine Hazan
  Aaron Siri
We Asked FDA Why 32 Million Americans Skipped Their Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
Their response…
  Aaron Siri
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