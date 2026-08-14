Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom
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If Vaccines Are So Safe and Effective, Then Why Do They Need Immunity?
A question for Senator Cassidy
13 hrs ago
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Aaron Siri
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LIVE Q&A: Round 2 - Trump's Executive Order on Childhood Vaccines
August 21 at 4 PM ET
Aug 13
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Aaron Siri
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LIVE Q&A THIS WEDNESDAY — August 12 at 4 PM EDT
Breaking down President Trump’s executive order on childhood vaccine recommendations
Aug 10
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Aaron Siri
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Going LIVE Tomorrow — August 4 at 2 PM EDT
Bring your questions and check out an answer from last week's Q&A
Aug 3
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Aaron Siri
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July 2026
Four Mistakes Fauci Made When Pleading the 5th Yesterday
The legal strategy that may have backfired
Jul 30
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Aaron Siri
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FDA Continues Its Legacy of Radical Delays on FOIA Requests
All the while saying “just trust us”…
Jul 29
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Aaron Siri
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The Second Circuit Again Violated the Rights of the Amish
We’re taking this fight back to the Supreme Court
Jul 29
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Aaron Siri
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LIVE Q&A
Join me live at 2:00 PM EDT today!
Jul 28
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Aaron Siri
41
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CDC Director Nominee Welcomed Debating Me About Vaccines
Will she keep her word to Congress…
Jul 18
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Aaron Siri
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The Corporate Capture of Government Health Policies
The recent Supreme Court's decision basically made it so that the chemical industry can kill, maim, and injure you and your children with effective…
Jul 9
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Aaron Siri
147
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Gut Health, Fecal Transplants, and the Connection Between Bifidobacteria and Mental Health
#12 Sabine Hazan
Jul 7
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Aaron Siri
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We Asked FDA Why 32 Million Americans Skipped Their Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
Their response…
Jul 1
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Aaron Siri
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